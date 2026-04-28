Tulsi Is Speechless To See Ansh Gujral's Son In <i>Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2</i>. Internet Says '<i>Kyunki</i> Papa <i>Bhi Kabhi Beta Tha</i>'

Smriti Irani's cult show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi returned to the small screen last year with a revamped cast, while retaining the popular characters. Amid many shockers in the show, the internet didn't anticipate the return of Ansh Gujral (AKA Akashdeep Saigal).

Spoiler alert. Ansh Gujral hasn't come back—it's his son, a look-alike of Ansh, who has returned and left Tulsi Virani speechless.

In the episode, Tulsi is left speechless after catching the first glimpse of Rio, Ansh's son. But the Internet isn't convinced, as Akashdeep Saigal looks quite old.

Akashdeep played the antagonist Ansh Gujral in the first season. His arc ended when Tulsi (played by Smriti Irani) shot him. In the latest episode, Rio is shown living with Karan (Hiten Tejwani) and calling him "Papa." Upon learning this, Tulsi is left speechless.

Internet's Reaction

The internet had a blast over the epic scene, sparking a meme fest.

A user wrote, "Tulsi ka buddha pota."

Punning on the show's title, another user wrote, "Kyunki papa bhi kabhi beta tha."

Another user wrote, "Dad ka dada lag raha hai."

"What has happened to his face?" wrote another one.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was a cult show that ran on Star Plus from 2000 to 2008. It stands as a cultural milestone for Indian audiences, representing the era before omnipresent social media took over.

Created by Ekta Kapoor once again, the show features actors like Ketki Dave, Kamalika Guha Thakurta, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, and Shakti Anand reprising their roles, with Rohit Suchanti, Aman Gandhi, Shagun Sharma, and Tanisha Mehta as new additions. It is available to watch on JioHotstar.