Akhilesh Yadav's '<i>Saas-Bahu</i>' Jibe Draws Smriti Irani's 'Inheritor' Retort

Former Union minister Smriti Irani hit back at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav today over his jibe in parliament during the debate on the women's quota bill. The SP chief, who "inherited politics" should "Work to pass crucial bills that empower women," she said in her post on social media platform X.

In his comments during the debate, Yadav had said while his party supports quota for women, the concept of reserved constituencies could intensify rivalry between women. "Aapki saas-bahu wali toh har gayi (Your Saas-Bahu girl) lost," he had added. The reference to Irani's days as an actor in television shows and her defeat in Amethi to Congress's Kishori Lal Sharma in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls was not lost on anyone.

Read: "Those Who Opposed Have Not Been Forgiven By Women": PM Modi On Women's Quota

Irani hit back before the evening was out.

"I hear that Akhilesh-ji mentioned me in Parliament today," her post read.

"It is good that those who inherited politics as a legacy also acknowledge those who carve their own path to the skies through sheer determination. It is ironic that those who have never held a job in their entire lives are the ones making comments about working women. Shift your focus away from TV serials and direct it towards Parliament; Work to pass crucial bills that empower women," read a rough translation of her Hindi post.

सुना है आज अखिलेश जी ने संसद में मुझे याद किया। अच्छा है, जिनको राजनीति धरोहर में मिली, वे उनको भी याद करते हैं जो अपने दम पर आसमान में सुराख़ करते हैं।



कामकाजी औरत पर वे टिप्पणी करते हैं जिन्होंने ज़िंदगी में कभी कोई नौकरी नहीं की।



सीरियल से हटाकर संसद पर ध्यान लगाएं,

महिलाओं... — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) April 16, 2026

In a strong speech, Yadav had accused the BJP of reducing women to slogans "(nari ko naara)" and questioned how the party was treating its women leaders.

"Samajwadi Party is in favour of the Women's Reservation Bill. We have always worked towards the growth of women," Yadav said. "But the BJP is trying to turn a woman into a slogan. The BJP must answer -- out of 21 states they are ruling, how many of the states have women chief ministers? Even your Delhi Chief Minister does not have the rights of a Chief Minister. She is a 'half-Chief Minister'," he said.

Read: "Rahul Gandhi Pushed For Women's Quota By 2019": Priyanka Gandhi's Counter

He also questioned the "motives" of the government regarding the Delimitation Bill and said it wants to delay the caste-based census because then caste-based reservations for backward communities will have to be implemented.

Responding to the criticism, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Census exercise has already started and a caste-based Census will also be conducted.

Read: 'Give All Tickets To Muslim Women': Amit Shah Jabs Akhilesh Yadav Over Quota

"The Census process has already started across the country, and after that, we will also conduct a caste-based census," Shah said.

"Currently, the House Listing is underway; homes don't belong to a certain caste. If SP has its way, it will designate a caste to homes also. I want to assure the House that the Census is going to happen with the caste census as well," Shah added in a swipe at the opposition.