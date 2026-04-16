'Give All Tickets To Muslim Women': Amit Shah Jabs Akhilesh Yadav Over Quota

Start with the Census first, Akhilesh Yadav urged the government, prompting a sharp retort from Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha on Thursday as Samajwadi Party chief questioned the Centre's urgency in introducing the Women's Reservation Bill, raising concerns over the absence of a recent Census and alleging that the government is avoiding a caste-based enumeration.

This came as the Centre introduced the Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha, marking a significant legislative move during the extended Budget Session from April 16-18.

"Why is the Centre rushing for women's reservation? Start with the Census first," Akhilesh Yadav said, participating in the debate, while reiterating that his party supports women's reservation in principle but opposes its implementation through delimitation.

"They are delaying the census because when it happens, we will ask for the caste-based census and then the reservation issue will come. Hence, you want to do dhokha with us," Yadav added.

Responding to the criticism, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Census exercise has already begun and assured the House that a caste-based Census would also be conducted.

"The Census process has already started across the country, and after that, we will also conduct a caste-based census. Currently, the House Listing is underway; homes don't belong to a certain caste. If SP has its way, it will designate a caste to homes also. I want to assure the House that the Census is going to happen with the caste census as well," Shah said, taking a swipe at the Opposition.

Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav said the party strongly opposes the three proposed Bills on constitutional grounds. He alleged that the measures attempt to "distort" the Constitution, particularly by separating delimitation from the Census process.

Speaking on behalf of the SP, he said the party would not support the Women's Reservation Bill unless it includes provisions for Other Backward Classes and Muslim women. He also urged the government to withdraw the proposed Bills and instead implement the law passed in 2023.

At this point, Shah asserted that a reservation based on religion is not permissible under the Constitution. "Based on religion, reservation of any kind for Muslims is unconstitutional," Shah said.

In response, Akhilesh Yadav questioned whether the Muslim population falls outside the 50 per cent reservation cap, pressing the government on its position.

Replying to this, Shah said, "We are not stopping the Samajwadi Party from giving all their tickets to Muslim women."

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla intervened, urging members not to engage in such direct back-and-forth debate and to maintain decorum during the proceedings.