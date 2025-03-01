<i>Crazxy</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Sohum Shah's Film Mints Rs 90 Lakh

Sohum Shah's Crazxy finally hit cinema screens on February 28. On its opening day, the thriller had a lukewarm run at the box office. It earned ₹90 lakh on its first Friday, according to a Sacnilk report. The film recorded an overall 16.53% Hindi occupancy on its day 1.

Crazxy is headlined by Sohum Shah, who plays the role of Dr Abhimanyu Sood in the movie. Tinnu Anand, Nimisha Sajayan and Shilpa Shukla also play key roles in the movie.

Crazxy narrates the story of a doctor who gets a shocking phone call that turns his life upside down. What starts as a normal day quickly turns into a dangerous chase. As the doctor races against time, he gets pulled deeper into a web of mystery and danger.

A day before Crazxy's release, Sohum Shah posted a video on Instagram urging his fans to watch the movie in theatres.

The actor said, “Dosto, mai bahut excited hu. Meri nayi film aa rahi hai Crazxy, jiski advance booking chaalu ho gayi hai. 28 Februray ko film aa rahi hai cinema me…Please jaiye trailer dekhiye. Agar aapko trailer acha lage to film dekhiye. [Friends, I am very excited! My new film Crazxy is coming soon, and advance booking has started. The movie hits cinemas on February 28… Please go watch the trailer. If you like it, do watch the film.]”

Sohum Shah added, “Hum har baar aake liye kuch naya, kuch alag banane ki koshish karte hai. Is baar bhi yeh khaas baat hai ahamari film me ki yeh nayi hai, alag hai, unpredictable hai. Aapne aise kuch dekha nahi hoga. Toh please dekhiye. [We always try to bring something new and different for you, and this time too, our film has something special – it is fresh, unique and unpredictable. You would not have seen anything like this before. So please do not miss it.]”

In an NDTV review, Saibal Chatterjee gave Crazxy 3 out of 5 stars. He wrote, “Crazxy uses the voices of Nimisha Sajayan as Abhimanyu's ex-wife, Shilpa Shukla as his lover, Tinnu Anand as the kidnapper and Piyush Mishra as his boss - none of them appears on screen except in the form of images on the protagonist's phone - to help the audience understand how the doctor's mind works.” Click here to read the full review.

Crazxy marks the directorial debut of screenwriter Girish Kohli, who has worked in movies like Mom and Kesari. The movie has been produced by Sohum Shah, Mukesh Shah, Amita Shah and Adesh Prasad under the banner of Sohum Shah Films.