New Releases This Week (February 24-March 2): <i>Crazxy, A Complete Unknown</i> And More

As we enter the new week, a plethora of exciting new releases are lined up to release in theatres and on your OTT screens. From Sohum Shah's much-awaited film Crazxy to Jyothika and Shabana Azmi starrer Dabba Cartel, this week's entertainment trove has something for everyone. Get ready to update your watchlists, as we talk about the most eagerly-awaited movies and shows dropping this week. Here are the top releases to look forward to.

1. Superboys Of Malegaon (February 28) - Theatres

Based on a true story, the film is set in 1997. It narrates the story of a movie enthusiast, who transforms his hometown into a cinema haven. He sets out on a mission to remake Ramesh Sippy's popular film Sholay with no budget. Superboys Of Malegaon is directed by Reema Kagti and produced by Zoya Akhtar.

2. Crazxy (February 28) - Theatres

Following the success of Tumbbad, Sohum Shah is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming thriller film, Crazxy. Written and directed by Girish Kohli, the film centres on a doctor thrust into a high-stakes cat-and-mouse chase.

3. The Brutalist (February 28) - Theatres

The Oscar-nominated film is finally making its way to the Indian theatres. The movie stars Adrien Brody as a Hungarian-Jewish Holocaust survivor who emigrates to the United States. He struggles to achieve the American Dream until a wealthy client changes his life.

4. A Complete Unknown (February 28) - Theatres

Set in the 1960s, the film is a biopic of the legendary musician Bob Dylan, played by Timothee Chalamet. It centers on Bob Dylan's journey from a 19-year-old teenager to becoming the most popular musician in American history.

5. Ziddi Girls (February 27) - Prime Video

The web series transports viewers to Matilda House College, where a group of young ladies are prepared to defy expectations and stand up for what they believe in. Ziddi Girls explores the themes of resistance, ambition, and ideology.

6. Aashram 3 Part 2 (February 27) - MX Player

The second part revolves around Baba Nirala and his rivalry with Pammi Pehelwan. At the Aashram, the situation will change, leading to Baba Nirala's arrest and Pammi taking his place. The show's cast includes Bobby Deol, Tridha Choudhary, Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumar, Sachin Shroff and Anurita Jha in key roles.

7. Secret Relationships (February 27) - iQIYI

Da On, an intelligent young man, puts a lot of effort into overcoming poverty. However, he is despised by his co-worker Seong Hyeon for his cheap tactics. Da On soon comes closer to Seong Hyeon after an event involving his poor parents, all the while having feelings for his former tutor, Jae Min.

8. Dabba Cartel (February 28) - Netflix

Dabba Cartel follows five middle-class women, who get involved with a high-stakes drug gang. The web series features Shabana Azmi, Jyothika, Shalini Pandey, Lillete Dubey, Nimisha Sajayan, Anjali Anand and Sai Tamhankar in key roles.

9. Love Under Construction (February 28) - JioHotstar

The plot of Love Under Construction centres on Vinod, a guy who is adamant about building the house of his dreams. But when he encounters several obstacles, his personal and professional lives become entangled in a maelstrom of difficulties.

10. The Potato Lab (March 1) - Netflix

Starring Kang Tae-oh and Lee Sun-bin, the series is set in a mountain valley at a potato research centre. It follows a woman named Kim Mi-kyung, a potato-crazy researcher who is starting a fresh life again, and So Baek-ho, who energizes her fighting spirit.