<i>Crazxy</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Sohum Shah's Film Sees A Slight Growth

Sohum Shah's Crazxy, released on February 28, is having a decent run at the box office. On its second day, the thriller earned ₹1.15 crore in the domestic market, according to Sacnilk. The film recorded an overall 20.85% Hindi occupancy on its first Saturday. So far, Crazxy has collected a total of ₹2.65 crore, the report added.

Crazxy marks the directorial debut of screenwriter Girish Kohli. He is known for his work in movies like Mom and Kesari.

Crazxy tells the story of a doctor whose life takes a wild turn after a shocking phone call. What begins as an ordinary day quickly spirals into a high-stakes chase. As he rushes against time, he finds himself caught in a web of mystery and danger.

Headlined by Sohum Shah as Dr Abhimanyu Sood, Crazxy also features Tinnu Anand, Nimisha Sajayan and Shilpa Shukla in important roles.

On Saturday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted opening day figures of Crazxy.

Sharing a note on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Released on limited screens and shows, and facing the #Chhaava juggernaut, #Crazxy opens on expected lines on Friday... Targeting key urban centres, it must witness strong growth and a turnaround on Saturday and Sunday for a healthy weekend. #Crazxy [Week 1] Fri ₹ 1.10 cr. #India biz | Nett BOC | #Boxoffice.”

In an NDTV review, Saibal Chatterjee gave Crazxy 3 out of 5 stars.

The film critic wrote, “The film rests on a virtuoso solo act that sees Sohum Shah in the guise of a Delhi doctor pulled into a heart-pounding race against time to save his kidnapped daughter, a girl he heartlessly abandoned due to no fault of hers.”

Crazxy has been bankrolled by Sohum Shah, Mukesh Shah, Amita Shah and Adesh Prasad under the banner of Sohum Shah Films.