Cannes 2024: Sobhita Dhulipala Sums Up Her '30 Hours' At Film Festival

Sobhita Dhulipala shared this image. (courtesy: sobhitad)

Sobhita Dhulipala made headlines for her appearance at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival though she was only in the French Riviera “for exactly 30 hours”. How do we know? Sobhita has dropped a fresh set of pictures and videos that sum up her 30 hours at the prestigious film festival. From relishing some French delicacies to posing on the beach, Sobhita surely enjoyed her time at Cannes, the image shows. The opening frame features Sobhita dressed casually and sitting in her car. The next slide is a goofy and fun video of Sobhita with Monkey Man producer Joe Thomas. It turns out that the two were trying to pose for a selfie, but, on realising that they are actually recording a video, Sobhita and Joe are left in splits. In one of the pictures, we can see Sobhita, draped in an ethereal white saree, posing for the camera. Sobhita also shared glimpses of herself enjoying a lovely meal. In the note along with the post, the actress revealed that this was her second time at the Cannes Film Festival.

Sharing the post, Sobhita Dhulipala wrote, “So I was in Cannes for exactly 30 hours, courtesy Magnum India. My second time at the film festival - the first time was with my debut film Raman Raghav 2.0 which premiered in the incredible Directors' Fortnight segment in 2016. This time around, though I was there with a brand and not a film, the quiet wonder remains. As does the boisterous laughter and my baguette admiration.”

Sobhita Dhulipala, who flew to Cannes last week, was representing a popular ice cream brand at the event. The actress wore a shimmery deep purple jumpsuit by Namrata Joshipura for one of the brand events. The actress shared a post, offering a sneak peek of her stunning look on Instagram. Along with the post, Sobhita wrote, “Had such fun at last evenings @magnum party at the Cannes film festival, their theme was Euphoria, wonder, chill. The music was hard, the drag queens were burninnn it, the food was divine, and the vibes were hitting the spot. Life's giving, baby.”

Ahead of her Cannes 2024 appearance, Sobhita Dhulipala, in a conversation with news agency IANS, said: "This experience allows me to create these moments of pleasure, as this association is a perfect blend of fashion, film, and flavour." Read all about it here.

On the work front, Sobhita Dhulipala recently made her Hollywood debut with the action thriller Monkey Man. Helmed, headlined and backed by Dev Patel, the film also stars Sharlto Copley, Sikandar Kher, Adithi Kalkunte, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Makarand Deshpande, among others.