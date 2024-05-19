Cannes 2024: All That Glitters Is Actually Sobhita Dhulipala

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: sobhitad)

Sobhita Dhulipala is making quite the fashionable splash at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Earlier, The Monkey Man actress, representing an ice cream brand on this global platform, wore a glittery jumpsuit. Now, for her second appearance, the star opted for a gold-gilded bodycon number from the Indian brand Itrh. On Saturday, Sobhita shared a set of pictures of her “gilded dragon” look, impressing the internet. In the snaps, she's seen wearing a sequin-studded gown that hugs her body like second skin. Noteworthy are her gold jewellery and polished bun hairdo, which give her a goddess-like appearance. In her caption, Sobhita wrote, “Pranced about like a gilded dragon at the Magnum lounge in Cannes.” After taking a look at the pictures, fans praised Sobhita's look in the comment section. One of them wrote, “I have no words to say you look just wow.” Many referred to the actress as “Golden Girl.” “Love this look,” echoed several fans. Various people complimented Sobhita by calling her, “Pretty.”

Earlier, at the Magnum Welcome To The Pleasure Express event, Sobhita Dhulipala looked like a million bucks in Namrata Joshipura's Cordelia Jumpsuit. This sleeveless number featured a deep purple hue and stunning sequin work. The cropped bodice came with a plunging V-neckline and broad straps. Sharing the images of the look on Instagram, Sobhita wrote, “Had such fun at last evening's Magnum party at the Cannes film festival, their theme was Euphoria, wonder, chill. The music was hard, the drag queens were burninnn it, the food was divine, the vibez were hitting the spot. Life's giving, baby.”

Sobhita Dhulipala's purple outfit had previously been worn by Athiya Shetty when she walked down the ramp for Namrata Joshipura at the Lakme Fashion Week 2023. After some people pointed this out, the designer addressed the issue. In a chat with Indianexpress.com, Namrata said, “Sobhita has a fantastic body and this was just the right fit for her look. I'm so glad artists are embracing outfits based on the look of it, rather than focusing on who wore it before.”

On the professional front, Sobhita Dhulipala will be next seen in Sitara.