Cannes 2024: Sobhita Dhulipala Adds A Dash Of Bling To The French Riviera

Sobhita Dhulipala pictured at a party in Cannes. (Image courtesy: Getty)

Sobhita Dhulipala, who flew to Cannes earlier this week, attended a party on the sidelines of the Film Festival in the French Riviera, on Thursday. Sobhita, who is representing the brand Magnum at the Cannes Film Festival, wore a purple jumpsuit with a dash of bling to an event during the Cannes Film Festival. Her outfit was designed by Namrata Joshipura. Sobhita completed her look with matching eye-shadow and va-va-voom hair. Check out Sobhita Dhulipala's Cannes look here:

Photo Credit: Getty

About her first Cannes experience, Sobhita said, "Taking my journey with Magnum a notch higher with the Cannes Film Festival is both exciting and symbolic of my relationship with the brand, where we progress alongside creating colourful memories. This experience allows me to create these moments of pleasure, as this association is a perfect blend of fashion, film, and flavour," news agency IANS quoted Sobhita as saying.

Sobhita Dhulipala, who became a household name after starring the web-series Made In Heaven, has featured in films across languages. She is best-known for starring in Bollywood films like Raman Raghav 2.0, Kaalakaandi, Chef, The Body and Ghost Stories. Besides Hindi films, she has starred in movies like Kurup, Major, Moothon and Goodachari.

Sobhita Dhulipala had a busy 2023. She featured in filmmaker Mani Ratnam's two-part adaptation of period epic Ponniyin Selvan as well as the series The Night Manager. She also featured in the second season of the popular series Made In Heaven. She made her Hollywood debut with the action thriller Monkey Man, directed and produced by Dev Patel. He also featured in the film.