Sobhita Dhulipala On Playing An Escort In Monkey Man: 'Really Beautifully Complex...'

Sobhita Dhulipala's Hollywood debut Monkey Man is hitting all the right notes. In the film, Sobhita portrays the character of an escort named Sita, who caters to powerful and morally questionable men. In a recent interview with The New York Times, Sobhita discussed her approach to portraying characters on the fringes of society. The actress expressed, “Those are really beautifully complex humans. To be considered someone who can be trusted with characters like that is really an honour… If something inspires me or there's some value I can bring to the story, I want to belong with it."

Monkey Man marks the directorial debut of Dev Patil, who also plays the lead role in the movie. When asked whether working with a first-time director was a risky decision, Sobhita Dhulipala shared her perspective, saying, “It's a different kind of relationship altogether. There's trust, fear, vulnerability, and you move as one pack, one team. There's a certain purity and passion there — working with a first-time filmmaker. So I came on board, I jumped on board.”

A few days ago, Sobhita Dhulipala shared a series of pictures from Monkey Man's premiere on Instagram. In the initial frame, Sobhita was standing next to Dev Patil. While Sobhita was wearing a Gaurav Gupta gown, Dev opted for a formal outfit. Then, we saw an image of the big screen with Monkey Man's poster. Apart from that, there were more photos of Sobhita enjoying the event with the film's cast. In her caption, the actress shared a sweet note for Dev Patil. She wrote, “So much love for this fellow right here. Look what you made, kid :) Monkey Man out now, in theatres worldwide.”

Monkey Man was released on March 11. The film revolves around the story of a young man who loses his mother during childhood. After growing up, he joins an underground club where he engages in fights wearing a gorilla mask. He seeks revenge for his mother's death and targets the wealthy who oppress the less privileged. In addition to Dev Patil and Sobhita Dhulipala, the film also stars Sikandar Kher in a key role.