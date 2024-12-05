Advertisement

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Wedding: The One In Which The Newlyweds Pose In Front Of Akkineni Nageswara Rao's Statue

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya got married at the iconic Annapurna Studios

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya at their wedding
New Delhi:

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya got married in an intimate traditional ceremony at the Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad on Wednesday. Pictures and videos from the wedding are already viral on social media. Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya's family members and friends have been sharing pictures on their respective social media profiles. Amidst this, an unseen picture from their wedding has emerged online. In the picture, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala can be seen posing in front of the statue of Akkineni Nageswara Rao, who founded the Annapurna Studios. The couple can be seen dressed in matching traditional outfits. For the wedding, Sobhita wore a golden Kanjivaram silk saree. On another occasion, she wore a white saree with red borders. She accessorised her bridal look with heavy temple jewellery.

Director Anurag Kashyap, SS Rajamouli were among the guests who attended the high-profile wedding. Sobhita made her Hindi debut with Anurag Kashyap's thriller Raman Raghav 2.0.  

Like, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's engagement announcement, Nagarjuna shared the first official pictures from the wedding on social media last night. Welcoming daughter-in-law Sobhita to the family, the superstar wrote, "Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me.  Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita-you've already brought so much happiness into our lives."

Referring to the legacy of the wedding venue, Nagarjuna wrote, "This celebration holds even deeper meaning as it unfolds under the blessings of ANR garu's statue, installed to mark his centenary year. It feels as though his love and guidance are present with us in every step of this journey. I thank the countless blessings showered upon us today with gratitude." 

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya's pre-wedding festivities began last week. First, they observed Mangalasnanam and haldi ceremony, followed by Pelli Kuthuru (an equivalent of a bridal shower) ceremony. The couple got engaged in August. Naga Chaitanya was earlier married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya
Other Verticals
