'Snapshots Of Quarantine': A Glimpse Of Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's Home

Sonam Kapoor, on Monday, shared several sets of pictures and gave her Instafam a sneak peek into her and Anand Ahuja's home. Adding to the series "snapshots of quarantine," Sonam added snippets of her home on her Instagram profile. From her and Anand's bookshelf to their shoe corner to the couple's bedroom and kitchen, Sonam shared snippets of every corner of their house. In a set of pictures, Sonam was seen cooking in the kitchen while Anand was seen working on his laptop. Sonam shared the pictures and wrote, "Snapshots of Quarantine." Making a reference to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Sonam also added the hashtag "stay home snaps" to her post. Take a look:

In another set of pictures, Sonam shared a glimpse of the couple's personal time. In the picture, Sonam and Anand were seen reading. In one of the pictures, we caught glimpse of the book The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air which was gifted to Anand by Will Smith himself. Take a look:

Sonam, who is currently in Delhi with husband Anand Ahuja, also misses her parents back at home in Mumbai. A few days ago, Sonam trended a great deal for a family picture featuring her and Anand's parents. "Aspiration and inspiration for the future.. thank you parents for being the best kind of role models. We are because of you," Sonam shared the picture as a part of her anniversary posts. Take a look:

Take a look at this adorable sibling picture featuring Sonam, Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor. "See you soon brats.. miss you more than you guys can imagine," wrote Sonam.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor where she shared screen space with Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. The actress has not announced her upcoming projects yet.

Anand Ahuja, on the other hand, is an entrepreneur. He owns a clothing brand called Bhane and a multi-brand sneaker store called VegNonVeg.