Mother's Day 2020: Sonam's Greetings For Mom Sunita Kapoor And Mother-In-Law Priya Ahuja

Priya Ahuja with Sunita Kapoor. (courtesy sonamkapoor)

Highlights "Love you both.. Happy mamas day," wrote Sonam

Sonam shared separate posts for Sunita Kapoor and Priya Ahuja

"Miss you lots too. Love you," Sunita Kapoor commented

It's raining love on Instagram and let's just say that it is a sheer delight. On the occasion of Mother's Day, Sonam Kapoor shared several posts on her Instagram profile to wish her mother Sunita Kapoor and mother-in-law Priya Ahuja. In one of the posts, Sonam shared a picture of Sunita Kapoor and Priya Ahuja standing together and wrote: "Love you both.. Happy mamas day." In a separate post, Sonam posted a set of lovely pictures with her mother Sunita Kapoor and wrote: "Mama, I love you. Miss you so so much.. I can't wait to see you and hug you tight. Happy Mother's Day." Sunita Kapoor acknowledged Sonam's post and wrote in the comments section: "Miss you lots too. Love you." Sonam Kapoor is currently in New Delhi with her husband Anand Ahuja.

Take a look at the posts here:

Meanwhile, she added a few pictures with Priya Ahuja and captioned them: "Happy, happy Mother's Day. Love you. Thank you for loving me unconditionally and being my biggest support."

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in May 2018 after dating for a few years. Anand Ahuja is an entrepreneur. He runs the fashion label Bhane and the sneaker boutique VegNonVeg.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 film <>The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. Sonam also stared in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, alongside Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla, last year. The actress has not announced her upcoming projects as of now.

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor got married in 1984. The couple first met on the sets of Meri Jung. The couple are parents to actors Sonam Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor, and filmmaker Rhea.