With Sonam Kapoor On A Baking Spree, Anand Ahuja's Mom Has A Question

Sonam Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy sonamkapoor)

Highlights Sonam shared a pic of her baking session

"Made chocolate walnut cake today," she wrote

"Amazing cakes beta," commented Sonam's mom-in-law

Sonam Kapoor is on a baking spree! The 34-year-old actress is currently staying at Anand Ahuja's Delhi residence and fine-tuning her culinary skills. After cooking a few healthy meals during quarantine, looks like Sonam's attention has shifted to cooking. On today's menu of sweet treats from Sonam's kitchen was a chocolate walnut cake. Sonam, who is known for always being put together, shared a photo of hers from the kitchen, sporting an all-black outfit, styled with gold statement pieces. Sonam can be seen adding a finishing touch to her cake and we can't even imagine how amazing the kitchen must have been smelling! "Made chocolate walnut cake today," she captioned her post. We want.

Sonam's baking skills got a huge shout-out from her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja, who posted a legitimate query in the comments section. "Amazing cakes beta. How to manage the weight gain? Everybody is loving them so much," wrote Anand Ahuja's mother. Sonam responded with a cute comment: "You're perfect," she said.

Earlier, Sonam dished out these meals from her kitchen.

Meanwhile, Sonam and Anand are spending their days talking about their love for sneakers, adorably failing at TikTok videos and posting love-up moments on Instagram. The cute couple are also debating on social media whether or not Anand should opt for a buzz cut (Sonam says no but shhh....).

Sonam and Anand returned from London last month and went into self isolation in the Delhi house. The lockdown was imposed when they were in self-quarantine.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor.