On Sonam And Anand's Anniversary, The Kapoors And Ahujas Flip Through Their Wedding Album

Sonam and Anand from their wedding day (courtesy priya27ahuja)

Highlights "We love you so much and miss you so much," wrote Sunita

"We're blessed to have the best role models to learn from," Anand replied

"Our love and blessings are always with you," wrote Priya Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's second anniversary on May 8 was celebrated by the couple's friends and family on social media. While the Kapoors filled up their Instagram with memories from the big fat wedding that rocked Mumbai in 2018, Anand's mom Priya Ahuja shared some of her favourite moments from the Sonam-Anand ki shaadi. Sonam and Anand, who returned from London last month, are in New Delhi, missing being with the Kapoors on their special day. Sonam's dad Anil Kapoor shared a beautiful montage of Sonam's wedding memories and wrote: "May you be blessed with all the love and happiness, just as we feel blessed to have you in our lives!"

Sonam's mom Sunita Kapoor wrote this endearing note: "Happy happy anniversary to my darling Sonam and Anand. May you always be blessed and surrounded by all the love and happiness. We love you so much and miss you so much." Anand Ahuja's comment will win your heart: "We're so blessed to have the best role models to learn from."

Anand Ahuja's mom also wrote this sweet message for the anniversary couple: "Dearest Sonam and Anand, Happy anniversary, bachaas! May God bless the two of you abundantly in love, joy, and happiness. May your love for each other continue to grow with each passing year. Our love and blessings are always with you."

Meanwhile, Sonam shared this priceless black and white memory, featuring only the Kapoors and Ahujas, from her wedding.

Sonam's sister Rhea shared a few throwback memories of Sonam and Anand to write: "Happy anniversary family, I hope every tomorrow is the best day of your lives."

Rhea Kapoor's boyfriend Karan Boolani clubbed together a bunch of black and white photos to wish the couple "happy anniversary."

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married on May 8, 2018, after dating for two years. The busy couple shuttle between their homes in India and London through the year.