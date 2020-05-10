Mother's Day 2020: Sara Ali Khan's Adorable Post Features Three Generations

Sara Ali Khan shared this image. (courtesy saraalikhan95)

The Internet is brimming with love today and why shouldn't it; after all, it's not every day that we celebrate Mother's Day, right? What's interesting is that most Bollywood actors expressed love for their mothers on social media and Simmba actress Sara Ali Khan is not an exception. The actress wished her mother in the sweetest way possible. Let's just say that her wish is the grandmother of all throwbacks. Why? Well, the pictures shared by Sara features her mother and actress Amrita Singh along with and her late grandmother (Amrita Singh's mother) Rukhsana Sultana. In the picture, Sara's grandmother can be seen holding an infant Sara in her arms while Amrita Singh happily looks at them happily. Sara captioned the post: "Maa ki Maa.Thank you for creating Mommy. Happy Mother's Day."

Sara Ali Khan's mother Amrita Singh frequently makes appearances in her Instagram profile and we simply love it when that happens. Check out some of the posts here:

Sara Ali Khan, the daughter of actors Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, stepped into Bollywood with the 2018 film Kedarnath, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. She also featured in Rohit Shetty's Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh, the same year.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan's line-up of films includes David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan. She also has Atrangi Re, alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, in the pipeline. She was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, co-starring Kartik Aaryan.