How Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja Are Living Up To Their 'Best Role Models'

"Aspiration and inspiration for the future," she wrote

Sonam and Anand celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Friday

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, who wrote beautiful messages to their parents soon after their wedding in 2018, did something similar on their second anniversary. Sonam and Anand, showered with anniversary wishes and blessings from the Kapoors and Ahujas, thanked their parents for being their biggest inspirations and role models. Sonam, who is living with Anand and his parents at their residence in New Delhi, shared an "everyday phenomenal" post. This time, dedicating it to Sonam's parents Anil and Sunita Kapoor, as well as Anand's mom and dad Priya and Sunil Ahuja. "Aspiration and inspiration for the future... Thank you, parents, for being the best kind of role models. We are because of you. #everydayphenomenal," read Sonam's post.

Meanwhile on Sunita Kapoor's anniversary post for the couple, Anand Ahuja dropped this heart-warming comment: "We're so blessed to have the best role models to learn from."

The sweetest anniversary wish perhaps came from Anand's mom Priya Ahuja, who wrote how special Sonam is to them: "We always wished to have a daughter and then you came and filled our lives with so much happiness and joy. You are our sweetest daughter and we love you dearly. Have a great anniversary and a lifetime of happiness."

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor shared a beautiful montage of Sonam's wedding memories and wrote: "May you be blessed with all the love and happiness, just as we feel blessed to have you in our lives!"