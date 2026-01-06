Sivakarthikeyan Opens Up About "Paid Cyber Attacks" Against Him And His Family At <i>Parasakthi</i> Event: "They Went A Little Extra"

Actor Sivakarthikeyan made an emotional revelation at the audio launch event of his upcoming film Parasakthi, speaking about what he described as organised, paid cyber attacks against him and his family.

Sivakarthikeyan Gets Emotional While Talking About The Cyber Attacks

During his speech, Sivakarthikeyan alleged that a targeted online campaign had been unleashed against him ahead of the film's release.

"I have faced paid cyber attacks on social media. They usually have an agenda and want to spread something negative. But this time, they went a little extra. They have gone to the extent of dragging my family in too," he said, explaining how the negativity had crossed personal boundaries.

As he spoke, Aarthi looked emotional on stage, while his mother, Raji Doss, struggled to hold back tears. The atmosphere grew heavy as the actor shared how deeply the situation had affected his loved ones.

Sivakarthikeyan further expressed gratitude towards his fans and said, "My mother asked me after seeing all this, 'Who do you have?' But today I feel like telling my mother, I have lakhs of people with me."

#Sivakarthikeyan's Emotional Speech:



“A paid cyber attack against me across social media with an agenda.. They even started abusing my family.. My mother asked me, ‘Who do you have?'

Today, I want to say this to you ma, I have lakhs of people with me..❣️"pic.twitter.com/fPQYg61OwA — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) January 5, 2026

His words were met with thunderous applause. Raji Doss wiped away tears and smiled widely as the crowd erupted in support for her son.

About Parasakthi

Directed by Sudha Kongara, Parasakthi stars Sivakarthikeyan, Sreeleela, and Ravi Mohan, and is set in 1960s Madras, portraying Tamil Nadu's resistance to Hindi imposition. The film is slated for release on January 10. Meanwhile, H Vinoth's Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay, Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, and Bobby Deol, is set to arrive in cinemas on January 9.

ALSO READ: Sivakarthikeyan On His Film Parasakthi Clashing With Vijay's Jana Nayagan: "I Was Shocked"