Advertisement

Sivakarthikeyan Opens Up About "Paid Cyber Attacks" Against Him And His Family At Parasakthi Event: "They Went A Little Extra"

Sivakarthikeyan alleged that a targeted online campaign had been unleashed against him

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Sivakarthikeyan Opens Up About "Paid Cyber Attacks" Against Him And His Family At <i>Parasakthi</i> Event: "They Went A Little Extra"
Sivakarthikeyan delivers an emotional speech. (Photo: X)

Actor Sivakarthikeyan made an emotional revelation at the audio launch event of his upcoming film Parasakthi, speaking about what he described as organised, paid cyber attacks against him and his family. 

Sivakarthikeyan Gets Emotional While Talking About The Cyber Attacks

During his speech, Sivakarthikeyan alleged that a targeted online campaign had been unleashed against him ahead of the film's release.

"I have faced paid cyber attacks on social media. They usually have an agenda and want to spread something negative. But this time, they went a little extra. They have gone to the extent of dragging my family in too," he said, explaining how the negativity had crossed personal boundaries.

As he spoke, Aarthi looked emotional on stage, while his mother, Raji Doss, struggled to hold back tears. The atmosphere grew heavy as the actor shared how deeply the situation had affected his loved ones.

Sivakarthikeyan further expressed gratitude towards his fans and said, "My mother asked me after seeing all this, 'Who do you have?' But today I feel like telling my mother, I have lakhs of people with me."

His words were met with thunderous applause. Raji Doss wiped away tears and smiled widely as the crowd erupted in support for her son. 

About Parasakthi

Directed by Sudha Kongara, Parasakthi stars Sivakarthikeyan, Sreeleela, and Ravi Mohan, and is set in 1960s Madras, portraying Tamil Nadu's resistance to Hindi imposition. The film is slated for release on January 10. Meanwhile, H Vinoth's Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay, Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, and Bobby Deol, is set to arrive in cinemas on January 9.

ALSO READ: Sivakarthikeyan On His Film Parasakthi Clashing With Vijay's Jana Nayagan: "I Was Shocked"

Show full article

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Sivakarthikeyan, Parasakthi, Sivakarthikeyan Cyber Attacks
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com