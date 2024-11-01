The Epic Clash - <i>Singham Again</i> vs <i>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3</i>: What To Expect From Both Films

This year has been packed with box office clashes. From Maidaan going head-to-head with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Ulajh competing against Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, and from Stree 2 facing off against Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa to Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video clashing with Jigra, audiences have witnessed many strong storylines vying for attention. November 1 marks the biggest box office face-off of the year – Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Will another Rohit Shetty's action-packed movie dominate the Diwali box office or Anees Bazmee's horror-comedy will take the lead, only time – and the numbers – will tell. Until the figures roll in, let us take a closer look at what we know about both films.

Singham Again

Cast

It is no exaggeration to say that Singham Again has a star-studded cast.It features heavyweights like Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Akshay Kumar in key roles. Adding to the excitement, Salman Khan is expected to make a guest appearance as his iconic character, Chulbul Pandey, from the Dabangg series.

Trailer

In October, the makers released the trailer for Singham Again, where Singham (Ajay Devgn), Sangram "Simmba" Bhalerao (Ranveer Singh) and Veer Sooryavanshi (Akshay Kumar) come together to rescue Kareena Kapoor's character, Avni Kamat, from the villain, Danger Lanka, played by Arjun Kapoor. Ajay Devgn is depicted as Lord Rama, Ranveer Singh as Hanuman and Tiger Shroff as Laxman. The trailer starts with Kareena's character telling her son the story of Lord Ram travelling to Sri Lanka to save Sita. When the boy questions if his father would ever do something like that, Ajay Devgn, as Singham, replies, “Just type Bajirao Singham on Google and you will find out who your father is.” The plot centres around Kareena's kidnapping by Arjun Kapoor's character, and Singham, along with his powerful team – Simmba (Ranveer), Sooryavanshi (Akshay), Shakti Shetty (Deepika Padukone) and Tiger Shroff – stops at nothing to save her from the forces of evil. What happens next? To find out, we will have to catch the film in theatres.

Songs

Jai Bajrangbali

With upbeat rhythms and a spiritual vibe, Jai Bajrangbali is sung by several artists, including Srikrishna, Kareemullah and Arun Koundinya. It begins with a powerful monologue by Ajay Devgn, followed by Ranveer Singh's energetic entry as Simmba. The music video also highlights the bond between Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, drawing parallels to Lord Ram and Hanuman. Tiger Shroff and Kareena Kapoor also make appearances. It closes with Simmba bowing and touching Singham's feet, set against a towering idol of Lord Hanuman.

Title Track

The title track of Singham Again opens with the cast in cop uniforms. Ajay Devgn stands against a snow-capped mountain, while Deepika Padukone is seen near a temple surrounded by a crowd. Tiger Shroff appears, walking through a forest and Ranveer Singh is running in for a fight. Arjun Kapoor stuns as a ruthless villain and Akshay Kumar makes a dramatic entrance from a chopper. With vocals by Santhosh Venky, lyrics by Swanand Kirkire, and music by Ravi Basrur, the song adds to the high-energy atmosphere.

Singham Again is produced by Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande under their banners Reliance Entertainment, Jio Studios, Rohit Shetty Picturez, Devgn Films and Cinergy.

Previous projects of the franchise

The Singham franchise began in 2011 with the first film, featuring Ajay Devgn, Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj. The second film, Singham Returns, was released in 2014. Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor and Amole Gupte were part of the project. The Singham series is a part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe, which also includes Simmba, Sooryavanshi and Indian Police Force.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Cast

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 features Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri in key roles. The horror-comedy also stars Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra.

Trailer

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer shows an intriguing mix of psychological horror and comedy. It starts with a chilling scene of Manjulika's return, with Vidya Balan powerfully declaring, “I'm Manjulika”. Kartik Aaryan's Rooh Baba brings humour to the spooky setting, urging everyone to accept the supernatural instead of fearing it. The tension rises when Manjulika holds Madhuri Dixit's character hostage, and Madhuri too declares, “I'm Manjulika.” Rooh Baba finds himself caught between the two “Manjulikas,” blending romance and comedy with horror. The trailer wraps up with a quirky, tense moment involving Triptii Dimri, hinting at a ghostly twist in her character's story.

Songs

Title Track

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's title track is one of the biggest music collaborations of 2024. The song brings together Diljit Dosanjh, American rapper Pitbull and the original hitmaker Neeraj Shridhar

Ami Je Tomar 3.0

Shreya Ghoshal returns with a fresh version of Ami Je Tomar, a song beloved by all. This time, Madhuri Dixit joins Vidya Balan on the dance floor, adding even more elegance and grace to the performance.

Jaana Samjho Na

The romantic track features the soulful vocals of Aditya Rikhari and Tulsi Kumar. Unsurprisingly, the sizzling chemistry between Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri in the music video captures everyone's undivided attention.

Production

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Murad Khetani, under the banners of T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios.

Previous projects of the franchise

The original Bhool Bhulaiyaa was released in 2007. The project was headlined by Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. The second instalment, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, featured Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu.

Kartik Aaryan recently shared his thoughts on the clash between Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again during an interaction with NDTV. The actor said, “I am confident about our film. I hope they (Singham franchise) maintain their success streak while our film also works at the box office. I am just hoping that both the films work. I think that Diwali is an occasion when two good films can work together. Audiences get two options in two different genres, that is the best part.”