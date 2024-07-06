De-Aging Ajay Devgn-Tabu In The Film Would Be 'Abuse Of Technology': Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha Director

A still from Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. (courtesy: YouTube)

Neeraj Pandey's upcoming film Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha gets a new release date. The film, previously scheduled for release on July 5, will now hit the big screens on August 2. To make the announcement, the filmmaker shared a poster of the movie on his Instagram timeline. The text attached to the post read, “Dear friends, The new date for our release is…” Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha features Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari in important roles. Neeraj Pandey is known for hard-hitting films such as Special 26, A Wednesday, and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

In Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Ajay Devgn and Tabu play the roles of lovers who had to part ways years ago. Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar portray the younger versions of Ajay and Tabu. Recently, Neeraj Pandey shared his thoughts on why he chose not to use de-ageing technology for Tabu and Ajay to play their younger selves. In an interaction with News18, Neeraj Pandey said, "We've done that only when it was the need of the story. Unfortunately, de-aging is being overdone now bordering on the abuse of technology. For this particular story, you can't age Ajay and Tabu's characters into 21-year-olds. That would look ridiculous!”

“We were very clear from day one that there would be two different sets of actors to portray two age groups because that fits the story and that, I think, is the beauty of it. People change after 24. Our physical appearance changes," Neeraj Pandey added.

Before Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Ajay Devgn and Tabu, who are also BFFs, have worked together in films such as De De Pyaar De, Vijaypath, Haqeeqat, Bholaa and Golmaal Again.

Earlier, the production company Friday Filmworks shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) to announce a change in the release date for Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. The statement read, “Dear Friends, on request of the exhibitors and the distribution fraternity, we have collectively decided to shift the release date of our film, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. New release date to be announced soon."

The side note read, "The wait is a little longer...# AuronMeinKahanDumTha."

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha has been collectively produced by Shital Bhatia, Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Sangeeta Ahir under the banner of Friday Filmworks, NH Studioz and Panorama Studios.