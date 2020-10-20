Sidharth Malhotra, Back At Work, Shares BTS Pic From The Sets Of Shershaah

Sidharth Malhotra shared this image. (courtesy sidmalhotra)

Highlights The film also stars Kiara Advani

The film is being directed by Vishnu Varadhan

Dharma Productions is backing the project

Sidharth Malhotra recently returned to the sets of his forthcoming film Shershaah and he shared a BTS picture from the sets of the film on his Instagram profile on Tuesday. In the pictures, the actor can be seen along with a crew member, who can be seen wearing PPE kit. Sidharth captioned his post: "Soldier back at work!" He accompanied his post with the hashtags #OnTheSets and #Shershaah. Shershaah is a biopic on war hero Captain Vikram Batra, who died in the Kargil War and was honoured with the Param Vir Chakra posthumously. The film also features Sidharth's rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani. The film is being directed by Vishnu Varadhan.

Check out Sidharth's post here:

The actor shared the first look posters of his upcoming film Shershaah on his 35th birthday this year and wrote: "An absolute honour to be able to paint the big screen with the shades of bravery and sacrifice. Paying an ode to the journey of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and bringing the untold true story with Shershaah."

An absolute honor to be able to paint the big screen with the shades of bravery & sacrifice.

Paying an ode to the journey of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and bringing the UNTOLD TRUE STORY with #Shershaah. Releasing 3rd July, 2020.@Advani_Kiara@vishnu_dir@karanjoharpic.twitter.com/RJ4qj0sNPQ — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) January 16, 2020

The shooting of the film began last year. Dharma Productions, which is backing the project, shared a picture from the sets of the film. "The first day of shoot for Shershaah in the presence of Lt. Gen Y K Joshi (then Lt. Col) and Commanding Officer of 13 JAK Rifles during Kargil War 1999 and Vishal Batra, brother of Vikram Batra," read the caption on the post.

Sidharth Malhotra made his Bollywood debut with the 2012 film Student Of The Year, alongside Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. He has featured in films like Aiyaary, Baar Baar Dekho, Jabariya Jodi and Hasee Toh Phasee, among others. His last film was Marjaavaan, alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria. Earlier this year, Sidharth Malhotra featured in Masakali 2.0, alongside Tara Sutaria.