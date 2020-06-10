Sidharth Malhotra's 'One Word' For Rumoured Girlfriend Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra shared this photo (courtesy sidmalhotra)

Sidharth Malhotra, rumoured to be dating Kiara Advani, was asked about the actress during an interactive session on Instagram and he chose to reply. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are not only a rumoured couple but also co-stars of upcoming movie Shershaah. On Tuesday, a fan asked Sidharth about the one word that comes to his mind referring to Kiara Advani and he said: "Shershaah." Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will be seen together for the first time in the Vishnu Varadhan-directed movie, which is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who died in the Kargil War and received the Param Vir Chakra posthumously.

Earlier in April, Sidharth made a surprise appearance on Kiara Advani's Instagram Live session and dropped this comment: "Thank you for this lovely chat." In response, Kiara, who started blushing, said: "Thanks Sidharth Malhotra, I hope you've been watching this entire chat."

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani had New Year celebrations together in Africa this year. While they avoided sharing photos of them together, they filled up their feed with similar African Safari memories. The duo also touched down in Mumbai together after their trip to Africa. However, when asked if he's dating Kiara, Sidharth had previously told news agency PTI: "If everything you read would've been true then kya baat hoti. I'm in relationship only with my work."

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Shershaah wet on floors in May last year with July 3, 2020 as the release date. There's been no announcement about a digital release or change in the film's schedule so far.