In Rumoured Boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra's Work From Home Setup, Kiara Advani Couldn't Help But Notice This

Sidharth Malhotra shared this image. (courtesy: sidmalhotra)

Highlights "My work from home setup," wrote Sidharth

He added the hashtag #Jugaad to his post

"Have you read any of these books?" asked Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra, who has actively been sharing pictures of himself along with his books, added another Instagram entry on Thursday. Posing with multiple books, the actor gave his Instafam a glimpse of his work from home setup. "My work from home setup," wrote Sidharth, adding the hashtag #Jugaad. Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah co-star Kiara Advani, who is also said to be dating the actor, dropped a comment on his post. "Have you read any of these books," read Kiara Advani's comment. Check out Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram exchange here:

Screenshot of Kiara Advani's comment on Sidharth's post.

This is the post that Sidharth Malhotra shared:

Last week, Sidharth posted a picture of Kiara Advani on her 28th birthday, on his Instagram story and he wrote: "Happy birthday sunshine girl. Big love and hugs." Replying to his message on her Instagram story, Kiara wrote, "Thank you, Monkey."

Screenshot of Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram story.

Earlier this year, Sidharth made a surprise appearance on Kiara Advani's Instagram live session and dropped this comment: "Thank you for this lovely chat." In response, Kiara, who started blushing, said: "Thanks Sidharth Malhotra, I hope you've been watching this entire chat."

In terms of work, Kiara Advani was last seen in Netflix's Guilty, which was produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The actress' impressive line-up of films includes Laxmmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar, Shershaah, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, opposite Kartik Aaryan and Indoo Ki Jawani.

Kiara Advani stepped into Bollywood with the 2014 film Fugly. However, her breakout film was 2016's MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, co-starring Disha Patani and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Kiara has also been a part of films like Bharat Ane Nenu, Vinaya Vidheya Rama and Kabir Singh, co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Machine, among others.