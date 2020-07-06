Kiara Advani's Sunset Pic Will Make Your Heart Skip A Beat

Kiara Advani shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara Advani's latest post on Instagram will definitely make your heart skip a beat. The actress, on Monday, added a new photo to her Instagram album and left her fans in awe. Kiara shared a picture of herself making a splash in a pool while enjoying the sunset. She looks breathtaking in the photograph. Sharing the postcard-worthy click on social media, Kiara captioned it perfectly. She wrote: "Making the most of every sunset." Reacting to Kiara's picture, her fans flooded her post with comments such as "looking good" and "amazing picture." Many of them also dropped several heart emojis in the comments section.

Take a look:

Kiara Advani, in her previous post, showed her fans her cooking skills - she posted pictures of chocolate cookies made by her.

Previously, during the lockdown, Kiara treated her fans to some really adorable throwback videos of herself from her childhood. Take a look at them:

Kiara Advani made her debut in Bollywood with the 2014 film Fugly. However, her breakout film was 2016's MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in which she co-starred with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She has also featured in films like Bharat Ane Nenu, Vinaya Vidheya Rama, Machine and Good Newwz, to name a few. She was last seen in Netflix's Guilty. Kiara has several projects lined-up, including Laxmmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar, with whom she has worked in Good Newwz, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (opposite Kartik Aaryan) and Indoo Ki Jawani. Kiara and Akshay's Laxmmi Bomb will release directly on Disney+Hotstar instead of theatres.