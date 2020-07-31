Shahid Kapoor Gives Filmy Birthday Wish For Kiara Advani A Kabir Singh 'Touch'

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani played lovers in Kabir Singh (courtesy YouTube)

On Kiara Advani's birthday, Shahid Kapoor added a filmy touch to his birthday wish for her. Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are co-stars of Kabir Singh, the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy - he played the titular role while she was cast as his love interest Preeti. Shahid, in his birthday greeting for Kiara, added a Kabir Singh special twist. "Happy birthday, Preeti. Kabir wishes for you ke tujhe kabhi koi touch na kare," he wrote, referring to his character of an obsessive lover in the film. Shahid played the role of a genius doctor, who was self-destructive and had anger management issues and whose love for Preeti knew no boundaries. Shahid was referencing to a scene in Kabir Singh when he beat up a guy for putting colour on Preeti during Holi celebrations. After Kabir Singh's release, the film was slammed by critics for its misogynistic and sexist portrayal of love and also for advocating toxic masculinity through the protagonist.

Here's how Shahid Kapoor wished Kiara Advani on her birthday:

Earlier this year, during an interactive session with fans, Shahid Kapoor was asked to describe his Kabir Singh co-star in a word when he used three instead and said: "Kisne touch kiya."

Kabir Singh marked Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's first film together. Kiara Advani is best known for staring in films such as Good Newwz, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Karan Johar's episode in Lust Stories. Kiara has an impressive line-up of films with Laxmmi Bomb, Indoo Ki Jawani, Shershaah and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to look forward to.

Happy birthday, Kiara Advani!