1 Year Of Kabir Singh: What Shahid Kapoor Wrote About 'Angst Of A Broken Heart'

Shahid Kapoor in a still from Kabir Singh. (courtesy shahidkapoor)

Highlights Shahid Kapoor shared multiple pictures from the sets of 'Kabir Singh'

Kiara Advani wrote, "Happy anniversary"

"Kabir Singh was never just a film to me," wrote Shahid

Shahid Kapor's 2019 film Kabir Singh clocked one year on Sunday. Celebrating the film, Shahid Kapoor shared multiple pictures from the sets of the film and wrote a lengthy thank-you note for the audience. Shahid Kapoor also shared a few stills of himself and co-star Kiara Advani from Kabir Singh on his Instagram profile. Sharing the pictures, Shahid Kapoor wrote, "To all those who gave so much overwhelming love to such a complex, conflicted character. Thank you. Kabir Singh was never just a film to me.. It was an emotional arc that was raw.. bare.. unabashed .. honest .. fearless .. real!" He also thanked the audience for understanding the film's "interpretation of the angst of a broken heart," especially in a time when people are judgemental about others. "In a time where people are quick to judge (others not themselves) you understood him. You understood our interpretation of the angst of a broken heart. This one will always be special. So so special." He also added a note for his co-star Kiara and the makers of the film Sandeep Vanga, Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde. Read his post here:

In a separate post, Kiara Advani also celebrated the film with multiple pictures from the sets and wrote, "Dear Kabir Singh, happy anniversary, love always." She signed off the post with the name of the character she portrayed in the film - Preeti.

Directed by Sandeep Vanga, Kabir Singh is the remake of his 2017 Telegu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. Kabir Singh traces the lives of Kabir, played by Shahid Kapoor, and Preeti, played by Kiara Advani. Kabir and Preeti falls in love but soon get separated, Kabir, who is a surgeon, resorts to self-destruction when his girlfriend Preeti gets married to Jatinder, played by Gagandeep Singh. Co-produced by Cine1 Studios and T-series, Kabir Singh opened to mixed reviews from film critics for portraying violence and toxic masculinity. However. The film performed fairly at the box office.

Besides Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, the film also featured Arjan Bajwa, Soham Majumder, Adil Hussain and Nikita Dutta in pivotal roles.