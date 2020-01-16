Shershaah: On Birthday, Sidharth Malhotra Shares First Look Posters Of The Vikram Batra Biopic

Sidharth Malhotra shared Shershaah first posters (courtesy SidMalhotra)

Sidharth Malhotra began his birthday with a return gift. Sidharth shared the first look posters of his upcoming film Shershaah on his 35th birthday today and wrote: "An absolute honour to be able to paint the big screen with the shades of bravery and sacrifice." For the uninitiated, Shershaah is a biopic on war hero Captain Vikram Batra, who died in the Kargil War and was honoured with the Param Vir Chakra posthumously. "Paying an ode to the journey of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and bringing the untold true story with Shershaah," tweeted Sidharth while sharing the first look posters of the movie.

Kiara Advani, who co-stars with Sidharth Malhotra in the movie, added: "Thrilled to be a part of an ode to the Kargil War hero and his brave journey. Presenting the untold true story of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) - Shershaah. Aur janamdin mubarak, Sidharth Malhotra."

Sidharth transforms into the onscreen version of Captain Vikram Batra in the first look posters, which come with intense backdrops of war scenes.

On Army Day on January 15, Sidharth Malhotra dedicated this tweet to the soldiers: "A big salute to all our soldiers for their courage, valour and boundless determination! After interacting with them closely last year I've realised that it's truly the most selfless profession. We can't thank them enough for everything they do for our country. Jai Hind!"

Shershaah went on floors in May last year and in September, Sidharth Malhotra suffered an injury after his bike skid off a hilly road in Kargil. Talking about the challenges of shooting in Kargil, Sidharth had told news agency IANS: "We have shot in mountains similar to the ones where the battles were fought. The rocks were extremely sharp, and they can't be controlled. So there were ample of challenges that came in for safety while doing the action and the team did everything to ensure that we are safe."

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Shershaah is slated to hit screens on July 3 this year.