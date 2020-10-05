Shweta Tiwari, Covid-Free, Celebrated Her Birthday With Daughter Palak. See Pics

Shweta Tiwari with daughter Palak. (courtesy Palaktiwarii)

Shweta tested positive for coronavirus in September

TV star Shweta Tiwari, who is now COVID free, celebrated her 40th birthday with daughter Palak, pictures from which the mother-daughter duo shared on their respective Instagram profiles on Sunday night. Sharing her birthday plans in one of her Instagram stories earlier, Shweta Tiwari said, "Kal main bahar jaungi, apne aap ko pamper karungi (Tomorrow, I will go out and pamper myself)" and she did just that. The actress, who tested positive for COVID-19 last month, stepped out of her house on Sunday after completing the mandatory quarantine. In the pictures, Shweta and Palak can be seen twinning in red and white outfits.

See the pictures from Shweta's birthday festivities here:

Shweta Tiwari is married to actor Abhinav Kohli, with whom she has a three-year-old son named Reyansh. Shweta's teenaged daughter Palak also lives with them - she's Shweta's daughter with her former husband Raja Chaudhary. Palak will soon be making her Bollywood debut in the film Rosie: The Safforn Chapter, which is being backed by Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi. Sharing the film's poster on social media, Vivek Oberoi wrote: "And here's our mystery girl... glad to launch Palak Tiwari in and as Rosie. Our horror-thriller franchise is based on true events in Gurugram."

Here's the poster of her debut film.

Shweta Tiwari currently features in the TV show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, co-starring Varun Badola. Shweta participated in Bigg Boss 4 and she was the winner of the season. She is best known for playing Prerna Basu in the first installment of Ekta Kapoor's popular daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay.