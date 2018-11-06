Shweta Tiwari On What Sparked Separation Rumours With Husband Abhinav Kohli: 'Some People Had The Nerve To Ask'

Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli married in 2013 (courtesy shweta.tiwari)

Highlights Shweta Tiwari said her husband shifted to Bengaluru for almost a year After which, people began enquiring if they have separated "Some people had the nerve to even call and ask," she said

A year after both Shweta Tiwari and her husband Abhinav Kohli had dismissed rumours that they have separated, the television star finally opened up about "what really happened" that set the gossip mills in motion, in an interview to Times Of India. Shweta said when she was pregnant with Reyansh in 2016, Abhinav shifted to Bengaluru and stayed with his mother for almost a year after the death of his father: "Abhinav required some time before he could wrap up everything and be in Mumbai with us. He stayed there for almost a year. Now, here people started noticing that I was going to parties alone and was not seen with him. Even after Reyansh was born, he used to come for some time and go back," said Shweta.

Reyansh was born in December 2016 - he is Shweta's first child with Abhinav. She also parent to a teenaged daughter named Palak with her ex-husband Raja Chaudhary.

"Some people had the nerve to even call me and ask, 'Hey, is everything well in your marriage? We don't see your husband with you'. Now, why should I tell people what happened?" Shweta Tiwari said in the interview, adding she did not feel the need to owe explanations to the overtly inquisitive lot. "People need gossip. I felt so weird that just because my husband was away for some time, people found a reason to gossip and therefore I decided to stop giving any explanations to anyone," Times Of India quoted her as saying.

Towards the middle of last year, Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli trended on and off for speculated reports about a possible split, when both of them cleared the air with interviews to media outlets. Speaking to SpotboyE in May, Shweta said: "Problems in our marriage are only rumours and there is no truth in them," while speaking to Indian Express in September, Abhinav Kohli said: "We do not want to create much ado about nothing. I just want to say all is fine." Shweta Tiwari, 38, and Abhinav Kohli, 37, got married in 2013.

Apart from being a television star, Shweta Tiwari is also the winner of reality show Bigg Boss 4. She is best known for playing the iconic Prerna Basu in the first leg of Ekta Kapoor's super-hit daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay.