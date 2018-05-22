Shweta Tiwari And Husband Abhinav Kohli Are Very Much 'Together And Happy'

Television star Shweta Tiwari and husband Abhinav Kohli have 'no differences' and they are 'very happy together' he told SpotboyE after reports of their separation started trending. Last week, Shweta attended Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi's birthday party minus Abhinav, after which several unconfirmed reports suggested that their marriage is going through a rough patch. However, Abhinav said that he was there at the party venue but couldn't go because of their son. "I was in the car taking care of our son Reyansh. We couldn't have taken him to the bar," he told SpotboyE. Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli married in 2013. Reyansh, 1, is the couple's first child.
Highlights
- "Problems in our marriage are only rumours," Abhinav said
- Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli married in 2013
- They are parents to son Reyansh
"Problems in our marriage are only rumours and there is no truth in them. I hope that after this, the rumour in question is buried forever. Shweta and I have not had any differences. We are staying together very happily," Abhinav told SpotboyE. Months ago, Shweta and Abhinav separation rumours trended a great deal and it was reported that the duo had opinion clashes over each other's careers.
Shweta Tiwari was previously married to Raja Chaudhary (1998 to 2007) and has a 16-year-old daughter Palak with him. Palak is an aspiring actress.
CommentsShweta, Palak and Reyansh recently returned from a vacation in London. Here are some pictures from their trip.
Shweta Tiwari is best-known for playing Prerna Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She has also been part of shows like Parvarrish, Adaalat and Begusarai. Shweta and Abhinav met on the sets of Jaane Kya Baat Hui . She is the winner of Bigg Boss 4. Meanwhile, Abhinav has featured in shows like Ssshhhh...Koi Hai, Choona Hai Aasman, Sarvggun Sampanna and Kairi - Rishta Khatta Meetha.