Pics From Shweta Tiwari's London Vacation With Kids

Take a look at Shweta, Palak and Reyansh's London diaries. Palak describes the holiday as 'best trip, ever.'
(Shweta, these pictures are giving us some serious vacation goals).
Palak is an aspiring actress and is likely to make her Bollywood debut soon. Last year, she trended on and off for apparently doing a film with Darsheel Safary. Shweta had told news agency PTI, "Yes, Palak is making her film debut. She is in talks for a film with Darsheel Safary too. The official statement will be out soon." Palak is Shweta's daughter with ex-husband Raja Chaudhary.
Happy One year to my whole soul, my son, my happiness, to you Reyansh. (I know I'm excruciatingly late but where we celebrated his birthday didn't have a constant flow of network) Reyansh, my life felt absolutely idyllic and complete until you came along. Because it was only after you that I realised how much I craved you and how much my life craved you. I've always found it amusing how such a small baby can fill out such enormous places in a family's household. You've become our life Reyansh. And somebody who's filled out such a gigantic void in my heart only deserves a huge void filled in his. Every second person I know/see/hear of has the desire to travel the world, but my baby, that'll never be your wish, because I've decided on each birthday I'll take you to a new place, city or country so you can count the number of places you've visited through your age. I figured this way your currently fragile mind will have so many more dreams and moreover unique dreams to want to pursue, because my sweetheart your mom has travelling covered. That's why I celebrated your first birthday in Vaishnodevi, because what better place to Commence than the shrine of Maa, a blessing that'll protect you throughout your marvellous life. I love you so much my angel,
Shweta Tiwari is best-known for her TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, in which starred as Prerna. She later featured in shows like Parvarrish, Adaalat and Begusarai. She is the winner of Bigg Boss 4 and also participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6.