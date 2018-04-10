Pics From Shweta Tiwari's London Vacation With Kids

Shweta Tiwari arrived in London last month with son Reyansh

Entertainment | Updated: April 10, 2018 20:14 IST
Shweta Tiwari, Palak and Reyansh in London (Image courtesy: shweta.tiwari)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Palak joined Shweta and Reyansh later
  2. They are currently busy exploring the city
  3. Palak describes the holiday as 'best trip, ever'
Television actress Shweta Tiwari arrived in London last month with son Reyansh, 1, and the mother-son duo are now joined by Palak, her daughter. Shweta and Reyansh, for whom she is using the hashtag 'nanha yatri' in her pictures on social media, together visited The London Eye and Buckingham Palace and now, once Palak is also there, they are busy shopping and exploring the city more. Shweta recently shared a series of pictures with daughter Palak and son Reyansh, describing what the 'best part' of her vacation is. "Chilling on the bed in your hotel room watching your favourite movie, eating popcorn and ice cream with your kids is the best part of a vacation," she captioned the post.

Take a look at Shweta, Palak and Reyansh's London diaries. Palak describes the holiday as 'best trip, ever.'
 

 
 

Best. Trip. Ever.

A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii) on

 
 

London

A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on

 
 
 

My Bundle of joy #nanhayatri #uk #harrow

A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on



(Shweta, these pictures are giving us some serious vacation goals).

Palak is an aspiring actress and is likely to make her Bollywood debut soon. Last year, she trended on and off for apparently doing a film with Darsheel Safary. Shweta had told news agency PTI, "Yes, Palak is making her film debut. She is in talks for a film with Darsheel Safary too. The official statement will be out soon." Palak is Shweta's daughter with ex-husband Raja Chaudhary.

Shweta Tiwari married her Jaane Kya Baat Hui co-star Abhinav Kohli in 2013. Reyansh was born to them in November 2016. On Reyansh's first birthday, the doting mom posted this.
 
 

Happy One year to my whole soul, my son, my happiness, to you Reyansh. (I know I'm excruciatingly late but where we celebrated his birthday didn't have a constant flow of network) Reyansh, my life felt absolutely idyllic and complete until you came along. Because it was only after you that I realised how much I craved you and how much my life craved you. I've always found it amusing how such a small baby can fill out such enormous places in a family's household. You've become our life Reyansh. And somebody who's filled out such a gigantic void in my heart only deserves a huge void filled in his. Every second person I know/see/hear of has the desire to travel the world, but my baby, that'll never be your wish, because I've decided on each birthday I'll take you to a new place, city or country so you can count the number of places you've visited through your age. I figured this way your currently fragile mind will have so many more dreams and moreover unique dreams to want to pursue, because my sweetheart your mom has travelling covered. That's why I celebrated your first birthday in Vaishnodevi, because what better place to Commence than the shrine of Maa, a blessing that'll protect you throughout your marvellous life. I love you so much my angel,

A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on



Shweta Tiwari is best-known for her TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, in which starred as Prerna. She later featured in shows like Parvarrish, Adaalat and Begusarai. She is the winner of Bigg Boss 4 and also participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6.
 

