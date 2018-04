Pics From Shweta Tiwari's London Vacation With Kids

Highlights Palak joined Shweta and Reyansh later They are currently busy exploring the city Palak describes the holiday as 'best trip, ever'

Best. Trip. Ever. A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii) on Apr 8, 2018 at 12:13pm PDT

London A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on Apr 4, 2018 at 12:43pm PDT

Television actress Shweta Tiwari arrived in London last month with son Reyansh , 1, and the mother-son duo are now joined by Palak, her daughter. Shweta and Reyansh, for whom she is using the hashtag '' in her pictures on social media, together visited The London Eye and Buckingham Palace and now, once Palak is also there, they are busy shopping and exploring the city more. Shweta recently shared a series of pictures with daughter Palak and son Reyansh, describing what the 'best part' of her vacation is. "Chilling on the bed in your hotel room watching your favourite movie, eating popcorn and ice cream with your kids is the best part of a vacation," she captioned the post.Take a look at Shweta, Palak and Reyansh's London diaries. Palak describes the holiday as 'best trip, ever.'(Shweta, these pictures are giving us some serious vacation goals).Palak is an aspiring actress and is likely to make her Bollywood debut soon. Last year, she trended on and off for apparently doing a film with Darsheel Safary. Shweta had told news agency PTI, "Yes, Palak is making her film debut. She is in talks for a film with Darsheel Safary too. The official statement will be out soon." Palak is Shweta's daughter with ex-husband Raja Chaudhary. Shweta Tiwari married herco-star Abhinav Kohli in 2013. Reyansh was born to them in November 2016. On Reyansh's first birthday, the doting mom posted this.Shweta Tiwari is best-known for her TV show, in which starred as Prerna. She later featured in shows likeand. She is the winner ofand also participated in the dance reality show