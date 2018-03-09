In Pics: Shweta Tiwari Is Holidaying In London With Toddler Reyansh

Updated: March 09, 2018 17:30 IST
Shweta Tiwari and son Reyansh photographed in London (Image courtesy: shweta.tiwari)

  1. "My bundle of joy," Shweta posted
  2. Barkha Sen Gupta and Nisha Rawal have liked her picture
  3. Reyansh turned 1 last November
Television actress Shweta Tiwari is holidaying in London with son Reyansh, who is a little over one. The mother-daughter duo are making the most of their holiday by exploring the city. Some hours ago, Shweta posted an extremely adorable picture with son Reyansh and captioned it as, "My bundle of joy," with a heart emoticon. The hashtag that Shweta has used - 'nanha yatri' - is just cute beyond words. Baby Reyansh is dressed in a blue jacket and trouser and can be seen in his baby carrier. Shweta and baby Reyansh's picture has been liked by her colleagues like Barkha Sen Gupta and Nisha Rawal. "Oh my God... I love this," commented actor Karanvir Bohra, best-known for his role in Naagin.

See the picture here.
 
 

My Bundle of joy #nanhayatri #uk #harrow

A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on


 
 

@yasmin8388

A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on



After landing in Dubai, Shweta clicked this.
 


As Reyansh turned one in November, Shweta shared a heart-warming birthday wish for him. "Happy one year to my whole soul, my son, my happiness to you. Reyansh, my life felt absolutely idyllic and complete until you came along. Because it was only after you that I realised how much I craved you and how much my life craved you. I've always found it amusing how such a small baby can fill out such enormous places in a family's household. You've become our life Reyansh," read an excerpt from Shweta's post.

Read the full post here.
 
 

Happy One year to my whole soul, my son, my happiness, to you Reyansh. (I know I'm excruciatingly late but where we celebrated his birthday didn't have a constant flow of network) Reyansh, my life felt absolutely idyllic and complete until you came along. Because it was only after you that I realised how much I craved you and how much my life craved you. I've always found it amusing how such a small baby can fill out such enormous places in a family's household. You've become our life Reyansh. And somebody who's filled out such a gigantic void in my heart only deserves a huge void filled in his. Every second person I know/see/hear of has the desire to travel the world, but my baby, that'll never be your wish, because I've decided on each birthday I'll take you to a new place, city or country so you can count the number of places you've visited through your age. I figured this way your currently fragile mind will have so many more dreams and moreover unique dreams to want to pursue, because my sweetheart your mom has travelling covered. That's why I celebrated your first birthday in Vaishnodevi, because what better place to Commence than the shrine of Maa, a blessing that'll protect you throughout your marvellous life. I love you so much my angel,

A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on



Comments
Her daughter Palak is an aspiring actress and is likely to make her Bollywood debut soon. Palak, reportedly is Shweta's child with ex-husband Raja Chaudhary, whom she divorced in 2007. Shweta is now married to TV actor Abhinav Kohli and Reyansh is the couple's first child.

Shweta Tiwari became a household name after starring as Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She has also been part of shows like Parvarrish and Adaalat. Shweta is the winner of Bigg Boss 4.
 

