Shweta Tiwari's Adorable Wish For Her One-Year-Old Son Will Melt Your Heart

Highlights
Here's the adorable birthday wish: "Reyansh, my life felt absolutely idyllic and complete until you came along. Because it was only after you that I realised how much I craved you and how much my life craved you. I've always found it amusing how such a small baby can fill out such enormous places in a family's household. You've become our life Reyansh."
Shweta Tiwari also has a 16-year-old daughter Palak with her first husband Raja Chaudhary to whom she was married from 1998 to 2007. Shweta Tiwari is now married to actor Abhinav Kohli and Reyansh is the couple's first child.
See Shweta Tiwari's wish for her one-year-old son Reyansh:
Happy One year to my whole soul, my son, my happiness, to you Reyansh. (I know I'm excruciatingly late but where we celebrated his birthday didn't have a constant flow of network) Reyansh, my life felt absolutely idyllic and complete until you came along. Because it was only after you that I realised how much I craved you and how much my life craved you. I've always found it amusing how such a small baby can fill out such enormous places in a family's household. You've become our life Reyansh. And somebody who's filled out such a gigantic void in my heart only deserves a huge void filled in his. Every second person I know/see/hear of has the desire to travel the world, but my baby, that'll never be your wish, because I've decided on each birthday I'll take you to a new place, city or country so you can count the number of places you've visited through your age. I figured this way your currently fragile mind will have so many more dreams and moreover unique dreams to want to pursue, because my sweetheart your mom has travelling covered. That's why I celebrated your first birthday in Vaishnodevi, because what better place to Commence than the shrine of Maa, a blessing that'll protect you throughout your marvellous life. I love you so much my angel,
Adorable, isn't it?
Shweta's birthday wish for her son quickly went viral on social media and the picture became the Internet's favourite. "So cute," "adorable," "like mother like son," were some of the heartfelt comments that were posted on Shweta's picture.
Reyansh usually features on Shweta's social media handles and we can't thank her enough for such adorable pictures of her little muchkin.
Take a look: (You can thank Shweta Tiwari, we already did)
Shweta has also posted a couple of sweet pictures featuring her children - Palak and Reyansh together, which will definitely give you sibling goals.
Shweta Tiwari became a household name after starring in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She's also featured in Parvarrish and TV reality shows like Bigg Boss and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Shweta was last seen on television show Begusarai.