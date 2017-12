Shweta Tiwari's Adorable Wish For Her One-Year-Old Son Will Melt Your Heart

Highlights Shweta Tiwari posts a heartwarming wish for her son Shweta's son Reyansh recently celebrated his first birthday Shweta also has a 16-year-old daughter Palak

Here is to appreciating @jetkidscom Thanks to which no matter what class I travel, my baby is always travelling first class. It has made my baby's life a lot more comfortable and mine a lot easier. A must for every mother who wants the best for her child. Thank you @jetkidscom A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on Nov 13, 2017 at 4:21am PST

Tasting ketchup for the 1st time.. A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on Nov 12, 2017 at 7:37am PST

Hello Babyyy Pichkuuuu Nivi Meri Jaan Welcome to Motherhood...! Being A Mother will make you SO Tired But SO Happy..! Congratulations once Again @niveditabasu .. A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on Nov 8, 2017 at 10:05am PST

Caught'ya ! A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on Oct 29, 2017 at 10:17pm PDT

Their paths may change as life goes along,but the bond between them will remain ever strong . Happy Bhai Dooj to worlds most beautiful Siblings A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on Oct 21, 2017 at 10:50am PDT

My Children are the reason I laugh, smile and want to get up every morning. A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on Sep 4, 2017 at 11:28pm PDT

TV actress Shweta Tiwari, who is popularly known for her show, posted a heartwarming wish for her son, who celebrated his first birthday recently. Shweta celebrated Reyansh's birthday in Vaishnodevi (Holy shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi) as she thought no other place could have been better to "commence than the shrine of, a blessing that'll protect her son throughout his marvelous life." Shweta also revealed a special plan for Reyansh's upcoming birthdays: "I've decided on each birthday I'll take you to a new place, city or country so you can count the number of places you've visited through your age. I figured this way your currently fragile mind will have so many more dreams and moreover unique dreams to want to pursue, because my sweetheart your mom has travelling covered," wrote Shweta.Here's the adorable birthday wish: "Reyansh, my life felt absolutely idyllic and complete until you came along. Because it was only after you that I realised how much I craved you and how much my life craved you. I've always found it amusing how such a small baby can fill out such enormous places in a family's household. You've become our life Reyansh."Shweta Tiwari also has a 16-year-old daughter Palak with her first husband Raja Chaudhary to whom she was married from 1998 to 2007. Shweta Tiwari is now married to actor Abhinav Kohli and Reyansh is the couple's first child.See Shweta Tiwari's wish for her one-year-old son Reyansh:Adorable, isn't it?Shweta's birthday wish for her son quickly went viral on social media and the picture became the Internet's favourite. "So cute," "adorable," "like mother like son," were some of the heartfelt comments that were posted on Shweta's picture.Reyansh usually features on Shweta's social media handles and we can't thank her enough for such adorable pictures of her little muchkin.Take a look: (You can thank Shweta Tiwari, we already did)Shweta has also posted a couple of sweet pictures featuring her children - Palak and Reyansh together, which will definitely give you sibling goals.Shweta Tiwari became a household name after starring in Ekta Kapoor's. She's also featured inand TV reality shows likeand. Shweta was last seen on television show