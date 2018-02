Such Stunning Pics Of Shweta Tiwari's Daughter Palak

Highlights Palak's pictures appear to be from a photoshoot Palak is likely to debut opposite Darsheel Safary Shweta is married to TV actor Abhinav Kohli

Shot by @sachin113photographer Makeup by @makeupbyashokchandra A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii) on Feb 4, 2018 at 2:42am PST

Television actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak stole the limelight from her mom when she walked on the red carpet of an award show last July. Now, pictures of Palak, shared from her verified Instagram account, have become viral. Palak's pictures appear to be from a photoshoot and she totally stuns in black. Palak, who is an aspiring actress, is likely to make her Bollywood debut soon. Several months ago, Shweta, 37, told news agency PTI, "Yes, Palak is making her film debut. She is in talks for a film with Darsheel Safary too. The official statement will be out soon." The film is titled. (Darsheel debuted as child actor in Aamir Khan's 2007 film).See these stunning pictures of Palak. Palak, reportedly 17, is Shweta's child with ex-husband Raja Chaudhary . Shweta and Raja married in 1998 and got divorced in 2007. Shweta is now married to TV actor Abhinav Kohli and the couple together have a son Reyansh, who was born in November 2016. Shweta and Abhinav first met on the sets of their TV showShweta Tiwari became a household name after starring as Prerna n Ekta Kapoor's hit show. She has also been part of shows likeand. Shweta is the winner ofand later, she participated in the dance reality show. Shweta's last show was. Shweta has also starred in a few films like(2004) and(2011).