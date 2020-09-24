Shweta Tiwari, Who Was Shooting For Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Tests COVID-19 Positive: 'It's A Tough Time'

Shweta Tiwari shared this photo (courtesy shweta.tiwari )

Television star Shweta Tiwari, speaking to ETimes recently, revealed she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently quarantined at home. "Yes, I have tested positive for COVID-19," she told ETimes. Shweta Tiwari, who headlines the cast of TV show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, told ETimes that she developed symptoms on September 16 and decided to immediately get herself checked as an important shoot sequence was lined up: "I felt I should not take any chances. I headed to get myself tested." Meanwhile, actor Varun Badola, who co-stars with Shweta Tiwari in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, went into quarantine last week after his wife, actress Rajeshwari Sachdev tested positive. ETimes reports that Varun will take a call on resuming work after his second test results.

Shweta Tiwari is married to actor Abhinav Kohli, with whom she has a three-year-old son named Reyansh. Shweta's teenaged daughter Palak also lives with them - she's Shweta's daughter with her former husband Raja Chaudhary. Talking about being quarantined at home, with her kids in the house, Shweta said: "Well, thankfully I have sufficient rooms. So, I have quarantined myself. Palak is also very particular about social distancing. It's a tough time no doubt." When asked about Reyansh, Shweta said: "I have sent him to his father."

Shweta Tiwari, in quarantine till October 1 at least, is looking forward to her next COVID-19 test: "I am drinking lots of hot water essentially and reading a lot. I had symptoms for the first three days. I got tested on September 17. But now I am okay. I have to quarantine myself till October 1 at least. My next test will happen on September 27."

Shweta Tiwari the winner of reality show Bigg Boss 4. She is best known for playing the iconic Prerna Basu in the first leg of Ekta Kapoor's super-hit daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay.