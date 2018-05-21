Shweta Bachchan Makes Her Acting Debut With Amitabh Bachchan. Details Here

It appears Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda has finally made her acting debut. We say this because photos of Shweta and Big B from the sets on a studio have been shared on social media and are quickly going viral. In the photos, Shweta can be seen helping her move around with a walking stick. Shweta's on screen look is that of a girl next door while Big B sports the look of an aged father. The father and daughter duo were reportedly shooting an advert for Kalyan Jewellers, a brand which Big B has been the brand ambassador for since 2012. The advert is said to be highlighting the various shades of a father-daughter relationship. Kalyan Jewellers' new advert will reportedly be aired sometime in July.
2018 is a year of debuts for Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Earlier this year, Big B announced that Shweta's debut novel, titled Paradise Towers and to be published by Harper Collins, will make it to the store shelves in October. Sharing the publisher's announcement, Mr Bachchan wrote: "The proudest - father... My daughter the best and greatest."
CommentsShweta Bachchan, who confessed to being "the shy member of the family" in an interview to NDTV, has also previously walked the ramp in 2016 for the Bachchans' favourite designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Shweta is married to Delhi-based businessman Nikhil Nanda and they are parents to Navya Naveli and Agastya. Shweta's family is in Delhi but she's often spotted at the Bachchans' Mumbai residence Jalsa. Shweta is a regular attendee at Bollywood parties - she attended Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception with Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan.
Meanwhile, 102 Not Out done, Amitabh Bachchan now has films like Thugs Of Hindostan and Brahmastra in the pipeline.