Seen Amitabh Bachchan's Adorable Post For Daughter Shweta Nanda Yet?

Highlights
- Amitabh Bachchan posted a picture collage on Instagram
- "I held her hand then. I hold it now and shall ever do so," he wrote
- He was last seen in Umesh Shukhla's 102 Not Out
Shweta Nanda is often spotted accompanying her family at public events. She was recently seen at Sonam Kapoor's reception in Mumbai, where she danced her heart out on the dance floor. She made an appearance in an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla red and golden lehenga.
Check out Shweta Nanda's dance moves here.
Groovy! ShwetaNanda and KiranRao shake a leg with @masabagupta at the grand reception. Follow @sonamkishaaadi for more updates from Sonam's wedding. . . . . . . . #sonamkapoor #anandahuja #sonamkishaadi #lotsoflove #trending #trendy #followback #likesh #likeforlike #like4like #followforfollow #likeforfollow #l4l #followme #follow4follow #follow #instalike #photography #like4follow #beautiful #picoftheday #lfl #instadaily #cute #f4f #likesforlikes #happy #selfie #likeback #sonamkishaadi #sonamkapoor #anandahuja @sonamkapoor @anandahuja
Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in 102 Not Out, where he played a 102 year-old father to a 75-year-old man (played by Rishi Kapoor). He will next be seen in Thugs of Hindostan, which also stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. After that, Amitabh Bachcha will start filming Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.