Amitabh Bachchan And Rishi Kapoor's 102 Not Out Is A 'Spotless Hit,' Says Shatrughan Sinha

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 16, 2018 10:27 IST
Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor in 102 Not Out. (Image courtesy: Taran Adarsh)

New Delhi: 

102 Not Out, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor, has not only managed to collect over 22 crores at the box office but has also garnered much appreciation from fans and the film fraternity and the latest addition to the list of admirers of the movie, is none other than Shatrughan Sinha. The actor politician couldn't help but praise the movie on Twitter. "102 Not Out will want you to live more, love more, smile more. Hindi cinema has finally taken the plunge and shown that if content is good, it can ride even on slightly older shoulders that are youthful in every other way. What a delightful film," he tweeted. The 71-year-old actor also praised Big B for his performance and called him a "youth icon." Big B's Dostana co-star also appreciated actor Jimit Trivedi's performance in the movie.
 
 

He said, "It was a pleasant surprise to find a true gem of an actor Jimit Trivedi, who touches the heart of the audience by being in the same frame with such senior dependable and desirable actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor."
 

Shatrughan Sinha, who has co-starred with Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor in 1981 film Naseeb, also tweeted about the film on Tuesday. "The great Amitabh Bachchan and most desirable Rishi Kapoor ne kar diya kamaal! 102 Not Out is a well done and (is a) spotless hit film being seen and enjoyed by every section of society. Hindi cinema's landscape has once again been redefined by the legendary, most popular and wonder actors."

Shatrughan Sinha, apart from being an actor, is also a Member of Parliament and married Poonam Sinha in 1980. He has three children, Luv Sinha, Kush Sinha and daughter Sonakshi Sinha, who is also an actor.



