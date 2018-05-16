Amitabh Bachchan And Rishi Kapoor's 102 Not Out Is A 'Spotless Hit,' Says Shatrughan Sinha

Highlights
- Shatrughan Sinha praised 102 Not Out
- "Amitabh Bachchan is a youth icon", says Shatrughan Sinha
- "Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor have not done anything," he tweeted
The great @SrBachchan & most desirable @chintskap Rishi ne kar diya kamaal !102 not out is a well done & spotless hit film being seen & enjoyed by every section of society. Hindi cinema's landscape has once again been redefined by the legendary, most popular & wonder actors..1>2— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) May 15, 2018
Hindi cinema has finally taken the plunge & shown that if content is good, it can ride even on slightly older shoulders who are youthful in every other way. What a delightful film! @SrBachchan is a youth icon for a reason and his performance in the film is a testimony to it...2>3- Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) May 15, 2018
He said, "It was a pleasant surprise to find a true gem of an actor Jimit Trivedi, who touches the heart of the audience by being in the same frame with such senior dependable and desirable actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor."
It was a pleasant surprise to find a true gem of an actor Jimit Trivedi, who touches the heart of the audience by being in the same frame with such senior dependable & desirable actors AB & RK. Really commendable! 102 not out will want you to live more, love more, smile more..4>5- Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) May 15, 2018
Shatrughan Sinha, apart from being an actor, is also a Member of Parliament and married Poonam Sinha in 1980. He has three children, Luv Sinha, Kush Sinha and daughter Sonakshi Sinha, who is also an actor.
