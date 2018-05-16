Amitabh Bachchan And Rishi Kapoor's 102 Not Out Is A 'Spotless Hit,' Says Shatrughan Sinha

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor in 102 Not Out. (Image courtesy: Taran Adarsh)

The great @SrBachchan & most desirable @chintskap Rishi ne kar diya kamaal !102 not out is a well done & spotless hit film being seen & enjoyed by every section of society. Hindi cinema's landscape has once again been redefined by the legendary, most popular & wonder actors..1>2 — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) May 15, 2018

Hindi cinema has finally taken the plunge & shown that if content is good, it can ride even on slightly older shoulders who are youthful in every other way. What a delightful film! @SrBachchan is a youth icon for a reason and his performance in the film is a testimony to it...2>3 - Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) May 15, 2018

It was a pleasant surprise to find a true gem of an actor Jimit Trivedi, who touches the heart of the audience by being in the same frame with such senior dependable & desirable actors AB & RK. Really commendable! 102 not out will want you to live more, love more, smile more..4>5 - Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) May 15, 2018

102 Not Out, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor, has not only managed to collect over 22 crores at the box office but has also garnered much appreciation from fans and the film fraternity and the latest addition to the list of admirers of the movie, is none other than Shatrughan Sinha. The actor politician couldn't help but praise the movie on Twitter. "will want you to live more, love more, smile more. Hindi cinema has finally taken the plunge and shown that if content is good, it can ride even on slightly older shoulders that are youthful in every other way. What a delightful film," he tweeted. The 71-year-old actor also praised Big B for his performance and called him a "youth icon." Big B'sco-star also appreciated actor Jimit Trivedi's performance in the movie.He said, "It was a pleasant surprise to find a true gem of an actor Jimit Trivedi, who touches the heart of the audience by being in the same frame with such senior dependable and desirable actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor." Shatrughan Sinha, who has co-starred with Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor in 1981 film, also tweeted about the film on Tuesday. "The great Amitabh Bachchan and most desirable Rishi Kapooris a well done and (is a) spotless hit film being seen and enjoyed by every section of society. Hindi cinema's landscape has once again been redefined by the legendary, most popular and wonder actors."Shatrughan Sinha, apart from being an actor, is also a Member of Parliament and married Poonam Sinha in 1980. He has three children, Luv Sinha, Kush Sinha and daughter Sonakshi Sinha, who is also an actor.

