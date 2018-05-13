Amitabh Bachchan Didn't Understand Avengers: Infinity War, Twitter Comes To His Rescue

Highlights
- "Didn't Understand Avengers: Infinity War," tweeted Amitabh Bachchan
- Fans suggested he should have watched the previous MCU films
- Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Thugs Of Hindostan
This is what Mr Bachchan tweeted.
T 2803 -T 2003 - , 'AVENGERS' ... picture !!!- Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 13, 2018
And here are the tweets from fans
Sir Ji ye raha "Avengers" ka starter pack pic.twitter.com/rk8DTlsfjz— Mr. BSF (@Mr__BSF) May 13, 2018
Here's another word of advice from a fan.
So cuteee. Maybe you would want to watch the avengers prequel and few of other marvel movies to understand this part?https://t.co/dGJrUhkkzA- Aditi (@WarnoolkarAditi) May 13, 2018
Some fans even agreed with the actor.
Same here— Amaira_Sushant_SSR (@Amaira1256) May 13, 2018
Here's a post from a MCU fan.
@SrBachchan saheb ji is be like pic.twitter.com/W5pFiiF1k4— Satyabrat Dwivedi (@decentdwivedi) May 13, 2018
Indians need to read comic books because Marvel and DC movies are based on it. You needs to see previous marvel super heroes & avengers movies to get a grip on this movies. Have a movie marathon.- Dhruti Patel (@dpgreets) May 12, 2018
Amitabh Bachchan recently seen in 102 Not Out, wherein he played a 102-year-old father to a 75- year-old man (played by Rishi Kapoor). The movie managed to earn over 20 crores within five days of its release. At a recent event, Mr. Bachchan said, "Madam (Jaya Bachchan) said to me that the timing of the film is really nice. There are big sci-fi Hollywood projects releasing like Avengers: Infinity War and suddenly here is our small film, which will make a place in people's heart. She was right," reported news agency IANS.
(With inputs from IANS)