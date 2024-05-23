Shura Khan On Age Gap With Husband Arbaaz Khan: 'Just A Number'

Arbaaz Khan with Shura Khan. (courtesy: sshurakhan)

Make-up artist Shura Khan did an Ask Me Anything session with her Instafam on Wednesday. During the session, she was asked, "What's the age and height difference between you and your husband Arbaaz Khan?" To this, Shura replied, "Arbaaz is 5'10 and I am 5'1 and age is just a number." She was also asked by an Instagram user, "How was your first date with Arbaaz?" Her reply was this: "So good that we ended up marrying each other." Actor and film producer Arbaaz Khan married make-up artist Shura Khan on December 24, last year.

This is what Shura Khan posted:

Making it official, Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan wrote on Instagram last year, "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day."

At his wedding, Arbaaz Khan dedicated the song Tere Mast Mast Do Nain from his and brother Salman Khan's film Dabangg to wife Shura. He captioned the post, "No wonder my father wanted me to be cricketer instead of a singer." Check out the video here:

Arbaaz Khan is best-known for his work in the Dabangg series of films, starring his brother Salman Khan in the lead role. His filmography also includes Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya and Shootout at Lokhandwala. Besides being an actor, Arbaaz Khan is also a film producer. He also hosts a chat show called The Invincibles.

Arbaaz Khan was previously married to Malaika Arora. They were married for 19 years and they got divorced in 2017. They continue to co-parent son Arhaan, who is pursuing higher studies abroad.