Watch: Arbaaz Khan Sings For Wife Shura During Night Drive

Arbaaz Khan pictured inside a car. (courtesy: ArbaazKhan)

Arbaaz Khan and wife Shura are setting couple goals and how. On Monday, Arbaaz Khan's wife Shura shared a reel on her Instagram feed. In the reel, Arbaaz can be seen driving a car while he sings You Can Do Magic for his wife. FYI, You Can Do Magic is a cult song by America. Arbaaz can be seen wearing a yellow t-shirt and denims in the video. Sharing the video, Shura wrote in the caption, "Magic. Night Drives." Let's have a look at the comments section. Arbaaz Khan wrote, "Spellbound" and dropped a heart emoji. Manav Vij wrote, "This made me happy" and dropped a series of heart emojis. Another comment read, "He is in love with you. How cute." Another comment read, "It's a refreshing love." Take a look at the post here:

Ever since Arbaaz and Shura got married, Arbaaz Khan spoke about his love life, the dating phase before marriage and how life changed after wedding to Shura in various interviews. Speaking to ETimes, Arbaaz revealed that they were meeting at regular basis at coffee shops before their marriage but no one spotted them back then. Arbaaz said, "People might be shocked or surprised over it, but we had been dating for over a year before we took the step... we were very sure of what we were doing . We were very lucky, we were meeting outside at coffee shops and when I used to go to pick her up or drop, no one would spot us, and she was also happy that there were no paps here, but now, even before I enter a coffee shop, the paps are there."

Sharing the pictures from their wedding, the couple wrote, "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day." Take a look:

Arbaaz Khan was previously married to Malaika Arora. They were married for 19 years and they got divorced in 2017. They continue to co-parent son Arhaan, who is pursuing higher studies abroad.