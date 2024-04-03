Arbaaz Khan On His Changing Relationship With The Paparazzi Post-Wedding: 'I'm In The Limelight More For Personal Reasons'

Arbaaz Khan shared this image. (courtesy: ArbaazKhan)

Arbaaz Khan, who got married to makeup artist Shura Khan last December, has been enjoying the limelight of the paparazzi. The newlyweds have become the favourites of the shutterbugs for a while and Arbaaz has come to terms with the importance of the omnipresent paparazzi in today's time. Talking about the limelight he's getting post-wedding, Arbaaz told News 18, "I think, right now, I'm in the limelight more for personal reasons than professional. Sometimes certain things happen in our lives which get us a little more [attention]."

Arbazz, coming from a film family and starting his career in the early 90s, wasn't accustomed with the paparazzi culture during his initial days of career. Talking about his evolving relationship with the shutterbugs, Arbaaz said, "This pap culture has boomed very recently. It wasn't there even till 10-15 years ago. Initially, I was a little apprehensive of the paparazzi thinking that they would get hold of me while I'm in my personal space. I wouldn't say that I was averse to them but I wasn't affable either, unless I was having a good day."

Arbaaz has also mentioned that he is careful about his body language on camera. He told News 18, "Today, I've accepted the fact that the paparazzi is a part of the territory and it's something that one can't probably escape. I've realised that it's better to embrace it and be nice to them."

Sharing the pictures from their wedding, the couple wrote, "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day." Take a look:

Arbaaz Khan was previously married to Malaika Arora. They were married for 19 years and they got divorced in 2017. They continue to co-parent son Arhaan, who is pursuing higher studies abroad.