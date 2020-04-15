Shriya Saran's Birthday Wish For Her 'Heartbeat' Andrei Koscheev Is Too Cute To Miss

Shriya Saran shared this photo. (Image courtesy: shriya_saran1109 )

Highlights Shriya Saran wished her husband Andrei Koscheev on his birthday

She shared a post for him on social media

"Happy birthday to my heartbeat!" she wrote

Shriya Saran did the sweetest thing on her husband Andrei Koscheev's birthday. The actress shared a loved-up picture of herself and Andrei on her social media profile and accompanied it with a short birthday note. It wouldn't be wrong to say that the duo look straight out of a fairy tale in the picture. Shriya looks gorgeous in a white outfit while Andrei Koscheev looks dashing in a white shirt and black blazer. In her post, the actress called Andrei Koscheev her "heartbeat" and wished him like this: "Happy birthday to my heartbeat!" Check out Shriya Saran's post here:

Shriya Saran married Andrei Koscheev, who is a Russian tennis player, in Mumbai on March 12, 2018. The intimate ceremony was followed by a grand celebration in Udaipur, which was attended by Shriya's south colleagues Tamannaah Bhatia and Kajal Agarwal.

In one of her previous posts, Shriya Saran shared two throwback photos from her wedding album and wrote: "Love you forever and ever, Andrei Koscheev."

On the work front, Shriya Saran is best-known for Hindi films like Awarapan and Ajay Devgn's Drishyam. She made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh's Tujhe Meri Kasam and went on to feature in several Hindi films such as Ek: The Power of One, Shukriya: Till Death Do Us Apart and Mission Istanbul among others. She has appeared in several Tamil and Telugu films also. Shriya starred opposite Rajinikanth in 2007's Sivaji. She is also known for featuring in Telugu film Manam opposite Akkineni Nagarjuna and Tamil film Kanthaswamy. She was last seen in 2018 Telugu film Veera Bhoga Vasantha Rayalu.