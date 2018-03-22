Pics From Shriya Saran And Andrei Koscheev's Wedding Album

Shriya Saran married Andrei Koscheev in Mumbai and the couple later hosted a grand wedding gala in Udaipur

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 22, 2018 12:25 IST
Shriya Saran with her husband Andrei Koscheev.

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Tamannaah Bhatia and Kajal Agarwal attend the Udaipur functions
  2. Shriya married Andrei in Mumbai on March 12
  3. The couple hosted a grand wedding gala in Udaipur a week later
Comments
Actress Shriya Saran married her longtime Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev in an intimate ceremony at her home in Mumbai, which was followed by a grand celebration in Udaipur. Pictures from both the ceremonies gave gripped the social media as fans cannot get over the Drishyam actress' wedding gala. Shriya's south colleagues Tamannaah Bhatia and Kajal Agarwal also featured in some new pictures from the Udaipur event. We also have a photograph of Shriya and Andrei Koscheev, which appears to have been clicked after their wedding in Mumbai - which was attended by Shabana Azmi and Manoj Bajpayee (because they stay in the same neighbourhood). Take a look at some new photos from Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev's wedding celebrations.

Shriya married Andrei, who a national level tennis player, in Mumbai on March 12. At that ceremony, it was reported that Shriya wore a pink kanjeevaram saree. This picture appears to be from the same ceremony.
 
shriya saran andrei koscheev ndtv

Shriya married Andrei apparently also exchanged garlands at the Udaipur gala, in which Shriya wore bridal red while Andrei opted for a dark blue achkan.
 
shriya saran andrei koscheev ndtv

In another photograph, Shriya and Andrei shared a kiss in the jharokha of what appears to be a fort in Udaipur.
 
shriya saran andrei koscheev ndtv

And here's a picture of the bride with her friends Kajal Agarwal and Tamannaah Bhatia:
 
shriya saran andrei koscheev ndtv

Saran has featured in several films in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages. She's best known for starring in Ajay Devgn's Drishyam in Hindi, Telugu film Manam opposite Akkineni Nagarjuna and Kanthaswamy in Tamil.

