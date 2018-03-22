Pics From Shriya Saran And Andrei Koscheev's Wedding Album Shriya Saran married Andrei Koscheev in Mumbai and the couple later hosted a grand wedding gala in Udaipur

Share EMAIL PRINT Shriya Saran with her husband Andrei Koscheev. New Delhi: Highlights Tamannaah Bhatia and Kajal Agarwal attend the Udaipur functions Shriya married Andrei in Mumbai on March 12 The couple hosted a grand wedding gala in Udaipur a week later Drishyam actress' wedding gala. Shriya's south colleagues Tamannaah Bhatia and Kajal Agarwal also featured in some new pictures from the Udaipur event. We also have a photograph of Shriya and Andrei Koscheev, which appears to have been clicked after their wedding in Mumbai - which was attended by Shabana Azmi and Manoj Bajpayee (because they stay in the same neighbourhood). Take a look at some new photos from Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev's wedding celebrations.



Shriya married Andrei, who a national level tennis player, kanjeevaram saree. This picture appears to be from the same ceremony.



Shriya married Andrei apparently also exchanged garlands at the Udaipur gala, in which Shriya wore bridal red while Andrei opted for a dark blue achkan.



In another photograph, Shriya and Andrei shared a kiss in the jharokha of what appears to be a fort in Udaipur.



And here's a picture of the bride with her friends Kajal Agarwal and Tamannaah Bhatia:



Saran has featured in several films in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages. She's best known for starring in Ajay Devgn's Drishyam in Hindi, Telugu film Manam opposite Akkineni Nagarjuna and Kanthaswamy in Tamil.



