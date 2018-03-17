Drishyam Actress Shriya Saran Marries Russian Boyfriend Andrei Koscheev: Reports

Actress Shriya Saran reportedly married her Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev in a private ceremony at her Mumbai home on March 12. A mid-day report stated that the Drishyam actress married the National-level tennis player in an intimate ceremony with only Manoj Bajpayee and Shabana Azmi in attendance from the film industry. Shriya, who is very guarded about her private life, only invited close friends and family members to the wedding and a pre-wedding celebration on March 11. A source told mid-day: "It was a private affair with only family members and close friends present. The only celebrity guests present were Manoj Bajpayee and wife Shabana, who stay in the neighbourhood."
The source also told mid-day that Shriya and Andrei got married as per traditional Hindu rituals and Shriya wore a pink outfit. Earlier, there were reports that Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev were planning to get married in Udaipur but the actress had refuted the news.
Shriya Saran made her big screen debut in 2001 Telugu film Ishtam and two years later she made her Bollywood debut in Tujhe Meri Kasam, co-starring Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh. Shriya has starred in several films in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and English languages. She was last seen in 2018 film Gayatri in Telugu while her last Bollywood film was Drishyam, which released in 2015.