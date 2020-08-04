Shilpa Shetty's 'Happiness' Essentials Include Son Viaan Raj Kundra And...

Shilpa Shetty with son Viaan Raj Kundra. (courtesy: theshilpashetty )

Shilpa Shetty, in a "happy" state of mind, shared a stunning post on her Instagram profile, also featuring her son Viaan Raj Kundra. The actress accompanied it with an equally beautiful caption. She began her note by writing this: "Our youth is spent in shaping us for the life ahead... Education, career, friendships, relationships, heartbreaks, and so much more. All of this - more or less - is common to most of us. But as the years go by, we unlearn some things and learn some more. Maturity and pragmatism takes over our vulnerability and trust."

In her note, Shilpa Shetty wrote that she is "really happy that my inner child is still alive." She added, "Our experiences are unique to each one of us and they make us who we become eventually. I truly believe that our childhood and youth are given to us as tools, to shape our latter years purely through our own decisions and learnings. While it's important to be practical and wise, it's also crucial to have that zeal and enthusiasm intact within. To be curious about something new and look at the world with a glint of hope in your eyes... Is what makes life beautiful." She signed off the post saying, "Years may wrinkle the skin, but to give up enthusiasm wrinkles the soul... For that, I'm really happy that my inner child is still alive."

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty's post here:

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, an emotional Shilpa Shetty shared an adorable post and she wrote: "Today and this moment is so special for us all, as Viaan-Raj and Samisha celebrate their first Rakhsha Bandhan . They say, 'our siblings are our first best friends', right here is the beginning of a forever kind of friendship. Viaan Raj has always wanted and prayed for a lil sister - and his dream and ours has come true, making today extra special."

Shilpa married businessman Raj Kundra in 2009 and the couple are parents to a son named Viaan Raj Kundra. The couple welcomed their second child - a daughter named Samisha via surrogacy, earlier this year.