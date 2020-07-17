Shilpa Shetty Reveals Why She 'Flew Private' To Bring Daughter Samisha Home

Shilpa with Viaan and Samisha. (courtesy theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty, who welcomed her second child this year, has revealed to Mumbai Mirror that she flew private to bring her daughter Samisha home. "I flew private to bring Samisha home because there was no way in hell that I'd bring a baby born three weeks prematurely, with masks and all," Shilpa told Mumbai Mirror. The actress added that a few days later, nationwide lockdown was imposed in March, due to which she got to spend quality time with her little one, which she wouldn't gave got otherwise, given her professional commitments. "A few days later, the nationwide lockdown was announced and I'm grateful for this time with my baby, which, as an actress, I wouldn't have got otherwise," Mumbai Mirror quoted Shilpa as saying.

Earlier, in an interview this year, the actress revealed that she suffered miscarriages earlier and did not want her son Viaan, now 8, to grow up without a sibling. Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundra also considered adoption. However, due to differences with the centralised adoption agency CARA, they went ahead with the surrogacy plan.

Shilpa married businessman Raj Kundra in 2009. In terms of work, she was last seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3, alongside choreographer Geeta Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Basu. The actress will next be seen in Sabbir Khan's upcoming film Nikamma.

Shilpa stepped into Bollywood with the 1993 thriller Baazigar, which also featured Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead roles. She is best-known for her performances in films such as Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Dhadkan, Life In A...Metro, Apne and Dus, to name a few.