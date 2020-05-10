On Mother's Day, Shilpa Shetty Shares A Glimpse Of Daughter Samisha

Shilpa with Viaan and Samisha. (courtesy theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty's Mother's Day post has our heart for more than just one reason. To begin with, we got a glimpse of her baby daughter Samisha. Secondly, it features a picture of a handmade letter written to Shilpa by her son Viaan Raj Kundra. Little Samisha can be seen dressed in a pink frock as Shilpa holds her in her arms, while Viaan amusingly looks at his baby sister. Sharing the adorable post on Instagram, Shilpa wrote: "Making the decision to have a child - it is momentous. It is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body. - Elizabeth Stone. To the two halves of my heart Viaan and Samisha: You both complete me. I love you. Happy Mother's Day... to me and to all those amazing mothers out there."

Meanwhile, the super cute note written by Viaan read: "Dear Mom, Firstly thank you for being so supportive and inspirational in my life. I would like to follow in your footsteps. Please can you tell me what skills do I need? I would also like to say thank you for the lovely food you cook for me. You are the best mom. Love, Viaan."

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty's post here:

Shilpa married businessman Raj Kundra in 2009 and the couple are parents to a son named Viaan Raj Kundra, 7. The couple welcomed their second child - a daughter named Samisha via surrogacy, earlier this year.

On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty was seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3, alongside choreographer Geeta Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Basu. The actress will next be seen in Sabbir Khan's upcoming film Nikamma.

Shilpa stepped into Bollywood with the 1993 thriller Baazigar, which also featured Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead roles. She is best-known for her performances in films such as Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Dhadkan, Life In A...Metro, Apne and Dus, to name a few.