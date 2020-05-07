This Video Of Shilpa Shetty With Son Viaan Raj Kundra Is As Sweet As The Cookies They Baked

Shilpa with Viaan. (courtesy: theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty's Instagram posts are a sheer delight for more than just one reason. To begin with, they feature the actress along with her son Viaan Raj Kundra. Secondly, the mother-son duo are seen cooking and baking together, which is super cute. On Friday, Shilpa posted a video from her and Viaan's baking session. On the menu were some "chewy peanut butter choco-oat cookies." An excerpt from Shilpa's post read: "The best way to spend time with your kids is to figure out what they like doing the most. Then go ahead and do it with them... Build pillow forts, draw, paint, sing or dance. As for me, the one thing Viaan loves doing the most is baking, so here we go... presenting the chewy peanut butter choco-oat cookies."

Later in the post, Shilpa explained the key ingredients and the recipe of the cookies and she wrote: "It has no refined sugar, can be dairy-free if you skip the butter for oil, is gluten-free, and loaded with healthy goodness. It's highly nutritious, is absolutely satiating, and can be gorged on at tea time by us too. I devoured this batch."

Shilpa married businessman Raj Kundra in 2009 and the couple are parents to a son named Viaan Raj Kundra, 7. The couple welcomed their second child - a daughter named Samisha via surrogacy, earlier this year.

In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty was seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3, alongside choreographer Geeta Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Basu. The actress will next be seen in Sabbir Khan's upcoming film Nikamma.