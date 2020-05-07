This Video Of Shilpa Shetty With Son Viaan Raj Kundra Is As Sweet As The Cookies They Baked

Highlights
Shilpa Shetty's Instagram posts are a sheer delight for more than just one reason. To begin with, they feature the actress along with her son Viaan Raj Kundra. Secondly, the mother-son duo are seen cooking and baking together, which is super cute. On Friday, Shilpa posted a video from her and Viaan's baking session. On the menu were some "chewy peanut butter choco-oat cookies." An excerpt from Shilpa's post read: "The best way to spend time with your kids is to figure out what they like doing the most. Then go ahead and do it with them... Build pillow forts, draw, paint, sing or dance. As for me, the one thing Viaan loves doing the most is baking, so here we go... presenting the chewy peanut butter choco-oat cookies."
Later in the post, Shilpa explained the key ingredients and the recipe of the cookies and she wrote: "It has no refined sugar, can be dairy-free if you skip the butter for oil, is gluten-free, and loaded with healthy goodness. It's highly nutritious, is absolutely satiating, and can be gorged on at tea time by us too. I devoured this batch."
Check out the video here:
The best way to spend time with your kids is to figure out what they like doing the most. Then go ahead & do it with them... build pillow forts, draw, paint, sing or dance! As for me, the one thing Viaan loves doing the most is baking, so here we go... presenting the chewy "Peanut Butter Choco-Oat Cookies"! It has no refined sugar, can be dairy-free if you skip the butter for oil, is gluten-free, & loaded with healthy goodness. It's highly nutritious, is absolutely satiating, and can be gorged on at tea time by us too (I devoured this batch) If you'd like to make it at home, here's all the info you'll need: INGREDIENTS: * 1/2cup natural (unsweetened) peanut butter 1/2cup real maple syrup OR HONEY * 4 tbsp coconut oil (OR 4 tablespoons melted butter) * 1 tsp baking powder * 1/2 tsp fine-grain sea salt * 1 1/2 cup old-fashioned rolled oats, ground for 30 seconds in a food processor or blender * 5 tbsp semi-sweet chocolate chips * 1 tbsp vanilla extract * 2 tbsp coconut sugar * 4 tbsp roasted almonds (ground) * 1 egg (or 1 tbsp flaxseed powder soaked in 3 tbsp of water is the equivalent) [I added 2 tbsp of flaxseeds to make it more fibrous] * 2 tbsp of almond milk (to smoothen the texture) INSTRUCTIONS: 1. Preheat the oven to 160 Celsius with two racks in the middle. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper (if you don't have parchment paper, lightly grease the baking sheets). 2. Measure out the peanut butter and maple syrup. 3. Pour the peanut butter, coconut oil, & maple syrup mixture into a mixing bowl. Add the melted butter & whisk until the mixture is well blended. Use your whisk to beat in the egg, scraping down the side of the bowl once it's incorporated, then whisk in the vanilla, & salt. Switch to a big spoon & stir in the ground oats, add the baking powder, flaxseed powder, coconut sugar, & chocolate chips until they are evenly combined. Drop the dough by the tablespoon or ice cream scooper (grease your fingers with some coconut oil so it doesn't stick when you flatten them) onto your prepared baking sheets. 4. Bake the cookies for 12-15 mins total. Swap sides after 7 mins. Remove from the oven to cool. #TastyThursday #SwasthRahoMastRaho
Here are some more videos from Shilpa and Viaan's cooking sessions:
One of the greater joys of life is to see your efforts coming to fruition in this circle of life; whether it is about starting a new venture, seeing your child grow up or just the plants you nurture bearing vegetables and fruits for you to enjoy. Planted these seeds in pots a few months ago and was thrilled to see brinjals and chillies ready to be harvested As they say, what you sow, so you shall reap. Clean organic produce. Same with your thoughts actually, think clean and positive; and the fruits those thoughts manifest into will be beautiful. C'est la vie! Mother Nature never fails to amaze me. Today, I'm grateful for the fresh produce and for nature's many blessings... Oh also, the Baingan Ka Bharta we had for lunch was delicious . . . . . #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day13 #stayhome #staysafe #stayindoors #gratitude #IndiaFightsCorona #MotherNature #throwback
Every day seems like a Sunday, but I only binge on the REAL Sunday. This one is special Samisha Shetty Kundra completes 40 days and celebration calls for cake. But since all shops were closed, @rajkundra9 decided to make a Vanilla Meringue cake. The sponge was made by me and Viaan ate a slice of the cake before the meringue came on, hence it looks incomplete. But the whole process made the celebration completely worthwhile. Happy Sunday Binge, #instafam Heartfelt Gratitude to @rajkundra9 for being the most caring, loveable,and the bestest husband and father in the world . . . . . . #SundayBinge #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day4 #family #love #husband #desserts #stayhome #staysafe #SwasthRahoMastRaho
Spending time with Viaan usually entails a baking/cooking session once a week. He loves to experiment and whip up healthy, easy-to-make recipes in his free time. We use this heart-shaped mould to show it's made with love... This time around, we baked the gluten free "chocolate heart cake" with coconut sugar, celebrating this time together Bake the quarantine blues away. Every day well spent Since I have more time on hand, I found these pics from the past to show how time flies, but something's don't change. Take time out to show gratitude for the time we 'have' on hand , and let's spend it with our kids with happiness in our hearts... K sera sera... whatever will be... Will be... . . . . . . #EveryDayIsSonDay #bakers #motherandson #famjam #qualitytime #SwasthRahoMastRaho #staysafe
Shilpa married businessman Raj Kundra in 2009 and the couple are parents to a son named Viaan Raj Kundra, 7. The couple welcomed their second child - a daughter named Samisha via surrogacy, earlier this year.
In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty was seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3, alongside choreographer Geeta Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Basu. The actress will next be seen in Sabbir Khan's upcoming film Nikamma.