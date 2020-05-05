Shilpa Shetty vs Raj Kundra In 'Classy-Punjabi' Dance-Off. Pick A Winner

Shilpa Shetty (L), Raj Kundra (R). (courtesy: raajkundra9)

Highlights "Classy or Punjabi? Please decide," wrote Raj Kundra

"Because it's trending," he added

"Happy dancing," wrote Raj Kundra

TikTok fever has taken over Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra but we are not complaining at all because the couple has been sharing super entertaining videos on the application, which has a reputation for producing cringe-worthy content otherwise. After their uber-cute rendition of modern day TikTok Mahabharat, the family is back with another video and this time it is a dance off between Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra. The couple can be seen grooving in the video. Raj Kundra shared the video on his Instagram profile and he described Shilpa's dance as "classy" and wrote: "Because it's trending! Happy dance. Classy or Punjabi? Please decide. #proudpunjabi #lockdown mode!"

Take a look at the video here:

In case you missed it, this is how much fun Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra and their son Viaan Raj Kundra are having on TikTok:

Shipa Shetty married businessman Raj Kundra in 2009 and the couple are parents to a son named Viaan Raj Kundra, 7. The couple welcomed their second child - a daughter named Samisha via surrogacy, earlier this year.

Shilpa stepped into Bollywood with the 1993 thriller Baazigar, which also featured Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead roles. She is best-known for her performances in films such as Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Dhadkan, Life In A...Metro, Apne and Dus, to name a few.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty was seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3, alongside choreographer Geeta Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Basu. The actress will next be seen in Sabbir Khan's upcoming film Nikamma.